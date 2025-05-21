Hip Hop/ Rap
Drake’s New Album ‘Iceman’: Release Date, Features & All the Easter Eggs So Far
Drake is heating up the internet with icy clues teasing his next album, rumoured to be called ‘Iceman’—and fans are already dissecting every post, lyric, and deleted Story for hints. Here’s everything you need to know about what could be Drake’s boldest album era yet.
Is Drake’s New Album Really Called ‘Iceman’?
Although Champagne Papi hasn’t confirmed the title outright, the signs are everywhere. The rapper’s secret Instagram account, @plottttwistttttt, has been a goldmine of cryptic posts lately, several of which point directly to the name ‘Iceman’. Drake posted images of Val Kilmer’s iconic Top Gun character, “Iceman”, and F1 legend Kimi Räikkönen, both famously nicknamed “The Iceman.” Then came the clincher: a screenshot of a project folder on his desktop titled “2.0 Iceman.”
The cold, hard evidence is stacking up for fans and internet sleuths alike.
Icy Visuals and Cold-Hearted Comebacks
Following the heated lyrical war with Kendrick Lamar, Drake’s upcoming solo project is expected to contain plenty of layered responses. After Lamar’s year-long victory lap, ‘Iceman’ could be Drake’s calculated clapback, delivered with his signature style: smooth, lethal, and ice-cold.
Drizzy has also been seen rocking an all-white outfit featuring the word “Iceman” embroidered on the chest, and recently uploaded a picture of an actual Iceman-brand ice machine—because why not double down on the symbolism?
Potential Features: Central Cee, Sabrina Carpenter & More?
One of the biggest rumours swirling around ‘Iceman’ is the lineup of features. Drake sparked chaos online when he posted (and quickly deleted) a Story showing a potential track called “Get A Glass” with UK rapper Central Cee. The two previously collaborated on a viral On The Radar freestyle, so fans are hoping lightning strikes twice.
And in a surprising twist, Drake also posted a photo of pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter. Could this mean an unexpected crossover between the Toronto rapper and the “Espresso” singer? Stranger collabs have happened—and gone viral.
When Is ‘Iceman’ Dropping?
While the album’s official release date has yet to be determined, insiders and fans speculate that the drop is imminent. Drake has a reputation for surprise releases and cryptic album rollouts, and the growing number of clues suggests he’s building toward something big.
Given his performance schedule and summer festival appearances—including a highly anticipated Wireless Festival 2025 set—many believe the album will arrive in time to dominate the season.
From sneak peeks and deleted IG Stories to icy aesthetics and mystery collaborations, Drake’s new album ‘Iceman’ is shaping up to be more than just an album—it’s a full-on cultural moment. Whether you’re a die-hard Drake fan or just watching the drama unfold, stay tuned because Drake’s coldest era yet is just warming up.