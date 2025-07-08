Connect with us

Drake's 'Iceman' Era Is Here—And He's Not Holding Back

Drake's 'Iceman' Era Is Here—And He's Not Holding Back

Drake's 'Iceman' Era Is Here—And He's Not Holding Back

Drake has officially entered his Iceman era, and if the rollout is any indication, he’s about to deliver one of the most emotionally charged—and potentially divisive—albums of his career. The OVO boss kickstarted the hype with a cinematic July 4th livestream, trailing a branded Toronto ice truck while debuting his new single “What Did I Miss.” The moody track, now topping the Spotify U.S. charts, finds Drake at his sharpest, lamenting betrayal, burned bridges, and lingering resentment from his battle with Kendrick Lamar.

Fans instantly picked up on the subliminals on “What Did I Miss”: possibly aimed at Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and even LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan, both of whom publicly supported Kendrick Lamar during last year’s explosive rap feud. “I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been dick riding gang since ‘Headlines,’” Drake raps, cold and cutting.



LeBron James Fuels Kendrick Lamar and Drake Feud Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

But Iceman isn’t just a diss album. It’s also an introspective look at the heavy crown Drake wears. A previewed track, tentatively titled “Supermax,” shows a more vulnerable side, with Drake reflecting on fame’s isolating toll. “I was talking to Taylor [Rooks] over drinks, and it was getting deep,” he says. “Not everyone can handle this pressure—and in the city, you’re the national treasure.”

The single arrives at a critical time. After a public lawsuit against Kendrick’s label over “Not Like Us” and a stretch of big releases, Iceman feels like a pivot—if not a full-on rebrand. The album, his ninth solo studio effort, will be his first full-length since their battle and may determine how much of the culture he still commands.

Is the Summer of Drake Exactly What Hip-Hop Needs Right Now?

Drake has teased the project’s icy aesthetic for months, posting nods to Marvel’s Iceman, UFC fighter Chuck Liddell, and winter-soaked Toronto scenes. He’s also aligned himself with a real Toronto ice company, whose warehouse served as the backdrop to the livestream premiere. Their phones reportedly blew up after the event. “People from all over North America started calling us,” said Iceman’s Jake Silva.

Drake Calling Out Fake Friends During Nostalgia Party in Toronto

Production credits for Iceman include the usual suspects Tay Keith, OZ, and Noah “40” Shebib, along with Conductor Williams and DJ Swamp Izzo. A rumoured Playboi Carti collab may surface too, as could a 21 Savage feature.

He’s already hinted the album will arrive “soon,” possibly during OVO Fest or after his $ome $pecial $hows 4 U tour. But one thing is clear: the 6 God is done playing nice.

Hip Hop better embrace Drake ‘The Iceman’s ‘ Summer, where the 6god sweeps everything and everyone all over again.

Drake On Friends and Kendrick Supporters in a Iceman Vibe New Song “What Did I Miss?”


