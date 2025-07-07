Connect with us

Is the Summer of Drake Exactly What Hip-Hop Needs Right Now?

Hip Hop/ Rap

Is the Summer of Drake Exactly What Hip-Hop Needs Right Now?

Drake has officially re-entered the chat — and just in time. With rap scrambling for sustained chart-toppers and cultural resonance in 2025, the Canadian hitmaker is quietly making moves to reclaim his throne. His latest single, “What Did I Miss?”, is already storming Spotify and Apple Music charts, which might signal the beginning of what fans are calling The Summer of Drake.

Hip-hop has had a sluggish year by its own lofty standards. Beyond Kendrick Lamar’s 13-week Hot 100 reign with “Luther” and Travis Scott’s brief No. 1 with “4X4”, the genre’s dominance has felt… muted. Playboi Carti’s Music album made waves on the Billboard 200, but lacked hit singles with staying power. Even high-profile releases from the likes of Clipse and Freddie Gibbs haven’t delivered summer-shaking singles. Into this vacuum steps Drake, armed with catchy hooks, strategic releases, and undeniable cultural clout.

Drake’s recent collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, brought us the viral smash “NOKIA”, which reached No. 2 on the Hot 100 and continues to soundtrack parties and TikToks everywhere. Its infectious energy injected much-needed momentum into hip-hop’s bloodstream. Now, “What Did I Miss?” finds Drake trading smooth melodies for bars and bravado, complete with a hypnotic beat switch and lyrical jabs at industry foes, reminding everyone he hasn’t forgotten how to rap.



With a three-night headlining set at Wireless Festival beginning July 11, a U.K. tour, and OVO Fest looming, Drake is positioning himself for a calculated cultural takeover. His rollout strategy —including blasting snippets from an “Iceman” truck throughout Toronto — reflects the showmanship fans expect from him. It’s a return not just to form, but to dominance.

The question now: Can Drake bury Kendrick hype? — from “Not Like Us” to Grand National Stadium Tour with SZA. But even after the hype, Drake has proven that his ear for hits and timing remain razor sharp. “NOKIA” reestablished him as a pop-rap powerhouse, and even slower-burners like “Somebody Loves Me” are gaining traction, quietly climbing back into the Hot 100’s upper half.

Fans want duality from Drake — introspective storytelling on Iceman, sure, but also the kind of infectious anthems that made “In My Feelings” and “Nice For What” summer staples. If he can deliver both, the 6God might pull off the impossible: saving hip-hop’s lukewarm summer and reshaping the 2025 narrative.

Whether it’s a full-blown comeback or just another chapter in an already historic career, one thing’s clear — hip-hop needs a Drake summer.


