Drake On Friends and Kendrick Supporters in a Iceman Vibe New Song “What Did I Miss?”

Drake On Friends and Kendrick Supporters in a Iceman Vibe New Song “What Did I Miss?”

Drake isn’t done talking — and this time, he’s going after old friends who turned on him in the aftermath of his high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar. The Toronto rapper premiered a new track titled “What Did I Miss?” during a surprise livestream called Iceman Episode 1, and fans were quick to dissect the fiery lyrics. Delivered over slick production and moody melodies, Drake’s verses target betrayal, fame, and loyalty — and they’re already fueling renewed buzz in the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar saga.

The livestream not only gave fans a music video showing Drake surrounded by an arsenal of weapons — an overt nod to the aggression in his tone — but also dropped cryptic, name-adjacent bars that hint at personal rifts. One standout line appears to criticise former close allies who publicly sided with Kendrick, particularly those who attended his Pop Out concert on Juneteenth 2024.



“You switched on the guys and supported a hater… I saw bro at The Pop Out with them but been dick riding gang since ‘Headlines,’” Drake raps. While he doesn’t name-drop, fans immediately zeroed in on NBA stars like DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James, both known to have supported Drake in the past, yet appeared at Kendrick Lamar’s pop-up concert.


The track continues with reflections on backstabbing: “When you was all in my crib, liquor and hoes. Word for word at all of the shows. You always felt like this? What did I miss?”

These lyrics give the song its title and center its emotional weight — betrayal not by enemies, but by people Drake considered family. Fans on social media praised the beat switch and deeper storytelling, likening the track to Drake’s vintage Take Care era, while others debated the intended targets of the diss.

Kendrick Lamar Wins Big at Grammy Awards, But is it Just a Petty Victory Over Drake?

Drake’s release of “What Did I Miss?” follows months of speculation about his upcoming project, rumored new album to be titled Iceman. Though unconfirmed, the livestream included snippets of unreleased material, leading fans to believe the album is imminent.

The song also reignites his long-standing rap beef with Kendrick Lamar — a battle that dominated 2024’s music headlines with diss tracks like “Push Ups” and “Not Like Us.” While Kendrick’s camp has stayed relatively quiet since the Pop Out concert, Drake’s new lyrics suggest he’s far from over it.

Whether “What Did I Miss?” becomes part of the Iceman album or remains a standalone diss track, it’s clear Drake is drawing a line in the sand — and anyone who switched sides is now in the crosshairs.


