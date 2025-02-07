LeBron James Fuels Kendrick Lamar and Drake Feud Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

The music industry is abuzz as NBA superstar LeBron James publicly supports Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance. This development has intensified Kendrick Lamar’s ongoing feud with Drake and added a new layer to the high-profile dispute between the two hip-hop giants.

Kendrick and the Super Bowl Halftime

Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. This performance marks a historic moment as Lamar becomes the first solo rap artist to lead the halftime show in nearly six decades. The anticipation is heightened by Lamar’s recent success at the Grammy Awards, where his diss track “Not Like Us” secured five awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The track is widely interpreted as a direct critique of Drake, further fueling their rivalry. On the other hand, Drake has stayed unaffected, topping charts and streams, receiving tremendous global support, and having an ongoing successful Austrail tour.

Drake and LeBron: Once friends

LeBron James, known for his influence on and off the basketball court and his friendship with Drake over the years, has thrown his support behind Kendrick Lamar. In a recent social media post, James expressed his excitement for the halftime show: “Can’t wait to see my brother [Kendrick Lamar] set the stage on fire at the Super Bowl! It’s going to be legendary!” This endorsement is particularly notable given the recent tension between James and Drake. This, however, isn’t the first time. LeBron was also seen grooving at the pop-out earlier on the track “Not Like Us”, which allegedly called his friend Drake a paedophile.

The strain in James and Drake’s relationship became evident when Drake altered the lyrics of his song “Nonstop” during a performance in Perth, Australia. The original lyrics reference James’ jersey numbers, but the modification was perceived as a subtle jab at the NBA star. This move led to widespread speculation about a fallout between the former friends, with many attributing the rift to James’ apparent alliance with Lamar amid the ongoing feud.

Drake Fighting Irish

Drake has not remained silent about these developments. He has publicly criticized individuals who have shifted their loyalties during his conflict with Lamar. In a recent freestyle titled “Fighting Irish,” Drake called out those who have “switched sides,” a statement many believe is directed at James and others who have supported Lamar.

The origins of the Lamar-Drake feud date back to 2013, when Lamar’s verse on “Control” was perceived as a challenge to his peers, including Drake. Over the years, the tension simmered, but it reignited in 2024 with the release of “Not Like Us.” The track’s success escalated the feud and led to legal battles. Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against Lamar and Universal Music Group, alleging that the song contained false statements damaging his reputation.

Superbowl halftime that ignored the city’s Legend Lil Wayne

As the Super Bowl approaches, all eyes are on Lamar’s anticipated performance. Fans and industry insiders are speculating whether he will include “Not Like Us” in his setlist, which could further intensify the feud. Lamar has remained tight-lipped about his plans, emphasizing his commitment to storytelling and hinting at surprises during the show. He has also expressed admiration for fellow artist SZA, who is expected to join him on stage, stating that watching her career flourish has been “amazing to see.”

The intertwining of music, sports, and personal relationships in this saga underscores the complex dynamics of celebrity culture. LeBron James’ endorsement of Kendrick Lamar amplifies the anticipation for the Super Bowl halftime show and highlights the shifting alliances within the entertainment industry. As the event draws near, fans are eager to see how this narrative unfolds and what it means for the future of hip-hop.