Eminem Is Back With A Shady Kanye West Diss on JID’s “Animals (Pt. I)”

Eminem has reignited controversy with a hard-hitting verse on JID’s latest EP, GDLU (Good Does Like Ugly) Preluxe, dropping a jaw-dropping diss aimed at Kanye West and his cousin that has the internet divided. The track, titled “Animals (Pt. I),” features Eminem and JID trading lyrical acrobatics for nearly six minutes straight, and fans were quick to zero in on one bar in particular. “With these magazines, I act out like Ye and his cousin,” raps Eminem, referencing the disturbing lyric from Kanye’s song “Cousins,” in which Ye claims he had an inappropriate relationship with a family member during childhood.

The line instantly blew up on social media, drawing criticism from many fans who found the reference distasteful. “This is NOT a bar,” one fan wrote on X. “Em is foul for that,” added another. The backlash hasn’t stopped yet, with many asking whether there are limits even for an MC as unfiltered as Eminem.

Still, others praised the verse as a return to form, hailing the Detroit legend’s technical prowess and fearless delivery. “Em left Earth on that JID track,” said one fan. “That was the Slim Shady I grew up on.”







The track appears on GDLU Preluxe, a surprise four-song release from JID as a teaser for his upcoming full-length album, God Does Like Ugly, which is set to drop on August 8. The EP also features contributions from 6LACK and Lil Yachty, but it’s Eminem’s verse that has taken over the conversation.

For longtime Em fans, this isn’t new territory. His career has been defined by controversy, from mocking celebrities to unpacking his darkest thoughts with surgical precision. Whether you consider it genius or gratuitous, Eminem’s verses rarely go unnoticed, and this latest shot at Kanye only adds fuel to the fire.

The bar comes at a time when Kanye West has been relatively quiet musically but remains a figure of fascination—and frustration—across the internet. While Ye hasn’t responded to the lyric publicly, fans of both artists are speculating that this could reignite a long-simmering tension between the two.

The controversy also raises questions about how much is too much in hip-hop. Eminem has always blurred the lines between provocation and poetry, but in today’s more sensitive climate, even he isn’t immune to backlash. Still, for many, the verse is proof that Slim Shady hasn’t lost his edge—even if that edge cuts a little too deep for some.

With God Does Like Ugly set to arrive in just a few weeks, JID’s project is already off to a blazing start. And with Em’s name now dominating headlines once again, it seems the GDLU Preluxe has done precisely what it was meant to—grab the world’s attention.