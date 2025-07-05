Connect with us

Drake Fires Back at Fan During "Iceman" Livestream After Being Called a "B*tch"

What Did I miss Kendrick lamar New album

Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch”

In typical Drake fashion, the Iceman rollout didn’t just deliver a new song—it delivered pure drama. The Canadian superstar went live Friday night for the much-hyped “Iceman Episode 1” livestream, giving fans a taste of his upcoming album and premiering a new track titled “What Did I Miss?” But the music quickly took a backseat when a fan hurled an insult at Drake, calling him a “b*tch” during the stream—prompting a fiery clapback that left social media ablaze.

Drake, who was behind the wheel of a black “ICEMAN”-branded van cruising through Toronto, had been delivering a cinematic experience filled with archival footage, icy visuals, and unreleased music. The livestream was part performance, part narrative experiment, and 100% Drake. Fans gathered virtually and in person to catch a glimpse of the artist on the move.



But as Drake rolled through the city, one in-person heckler managed to get close enough to shout the insult—and Drake didn’t let it slide. “So what then, big dog?” Drake snapped back on livestream. “Don’t look away now, pussy. Don’t look away now. Don’t get shy now. We’ll fold that up right now.”

 

The moment instantly went viral, with fans praising the rapper’s quick, ice-cold response. The livestream then abruptly ended, leaving fans to speculate whether the confrontation was real, staged, or simply a heat-of-the-moment reaction that cut the event short.

While it remains unclear whether the incident was spontaneous or choreographed, one thing’s for sure: Drake had everyone watching.

Still, the music didn’t go unnoticed. His new track, “What Did I Miss?” debuted during the livestream and features lyrical jabs seemingly aimed at Kendrick Lamar, fueling the ongoing lyrical cold war between the two rap giants. Fans flooded social media with early reactions, praising the eerie visuals and the nostalgic “Toronto energy” of the production.

Drake On Friends and Kendrick Supporters in a Iceman Vibe New Song “What Did I Miss?”

The Iceman livestream, which began with shots of a chilling warehouse filled with blocks of ice, transformed into an intimate drive through the city—Drake’s signature blend of vulnerability and bravado on full display. The visuals hinted at deeper themes tied to Iceman, with the performance seamlessly merging real-time action with stylised drama.

“What Did I Miss?” is expected to drop on all streaming platforms at midnight, though, as is often the case with Drake, plans could change.

Fans are still awaiting a release date for the full Iceman album, but the buzz is already massive. From the Kendrick shots to the livestream meltdown, Drake has once again dominated the conversation, proving that whether it’s music or mayhem, he knows how to keep the world watching.


