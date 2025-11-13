Kanye West Apologizes to Rabbi for Antisemitic Remarks, Blames Bipolar Struggles in Emotional Meeting

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has issued a heartfelt apology for his past antisemitic remarks during a private meeting with prominent New York Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto. The Grammy-winning rapper met with the Rabbi this week to express what was described as “profound remorse” for his comments, which had drawn widespread condemnation since 2022.

In photos and videos shared on Rabbi Pinto’s official Instagram page, Ye appeared visibly emotional as he acknowledged his actions, attributing them to a bipolar episode that distorted his thinking. “I feel really blessed to be able to sit with you today and take accountability,” Ye said. “I was dealing with bipolar disorder, and it took ideas I had to an extreme. Sometimes people don’t understand how bipolar works.”

A Controversial Past and a Public Apology

Kanye West’s apology marks a rare public admission from the rapper, who in 2022 faced intense backlash for his antisemitic outbursts — including social media posts praising Nazis and selling t-shirts with swastikas. His actions led to bans from major social media platforms, termination of brand deals, and international outrage.

During the meeting, Rabbi Pinto clasped Ye’s hands and told him, “You are a very good man.” In a caption accompanying the video, the Rabbi wrote: “A person is not defined by his mistakes, but by the way he chooses to correct them. The true strength of man is his ability to return, learn, and build bridges of love and peace.”

The exchange, which quickly went viral, was described as a moment of reconciliation and renewal. Rabbi Pinto praised Ye’s willingness to seek forgiveness and encouraged him to “build bridges of truth and light.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by הרב יאשיהו פינטו | Rabbi Yoshiayao Yosef Pinto – Official (@rabbi_pinto)

Faith, Forgiveness, and a Second Chance

This isn’t Kanye West’s first attempt at repentance. In May 2025, he posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I am done with antisemitism. I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused.” He also shared that conversations with his four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — had inspired him to reflect deeply on his actions.

Still, his road to redemption has been complicated. Earlier this year, Ye was banned from entering Australia, where his wife, Bianca Censori, is from, due to his past antisemitic content, including the release of a song titled Heil Hitler.

Despite these setbacks, Kanye West’s meeting with Rabbi Pinto signals a turning point. As the Rabbi noted, “Ye came with humility to seek forgiveness and a new chapter of repentance and love among human beings.”

Whether this meeting marks a genuine transformation or a symbolic gesture remains to be seen, but the message of forgiveness resonated worldwide. Both Ye and Rabbi Pinto expressed hope that their encounter would inspire others toward peace, respect, and mutual understanding across communities.

As Kanye West continues to rebuild his public image, this act of contrition could mark the start of his long road back to faith and acceptance — one “brick by brick,” as he put it.