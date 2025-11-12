Adin Ross Calls Kendrick Lamar’s Music “Horrible,” Says Drake “Saved” His Career

Kick streamer Adin Ross has reignited the fiery Drake–Kendrick Lamar feud—this time from his gaming chair. During a recent livestream, Ross called Kendrick Lamar’s music “horrible” and claimed that Drake singlehandedly revived Lamar’s career through their 2024 rap beef.

“Listen to this—2021 plus, Drake’s killing him. Kendrick’s catalog is horrible, and y’all know I’m not capping. It’s f—ing a–!” Adin Ross said to his viewers. “Nobody listened to Mr. Morale. Drake saved his miraculous career because of the beef—who gives a sh–?”

Adin Ross, a self-proclaimed Drake superfan, didn’t stop there. He went on to accuse Kendrick Lamar of being disconnected from the rap community. “Kendrick does nothing for other rappers. Doesn’t do verses. He does nothing for rap. Drake, you need a verse—‘Here you go, guys!’”

The Drake–Kendrick Rivalry: Still Dividing Hip-Hop

The streamer’s comments come months after the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud dominated hip-hop headlines throughout 2024. The pair exchanged a series of blistering diss tracks—“Euphoria”, “Meet the Grahams”, and “Family Matters”—that polarized fans and critics alike.

While many hailed Kendrick Lamar as the lyrical victor for his sharp pen and fearless delivery, others, like Adin Ross, maintain that Drake’s cultural influence and consistency keep him at the top of the game.

Adin Ross’s latest tirade has only deepened the debate among fans across X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, with users questioning whether the streamer’s loyalty to Drake clouds his judgment.

Ross’s Bond with Drake

Adin Ross’s admiration for Drake extends beyond the music. Earlier this month, the 23-year-old streamer claimed that the Toronto rapper gifted him a $330,000 Maybach, showing it off during another viral broadcast.

“There’s no loyalty left in the world for people like him in the entertainment industry, and I love him. And I’m loyal to him,” Ross said while flaunting the luxury car.

However, both men are currently facing a class-action lawsuit accusing them of promoting the online casino Stake, allegedly glamorizing gambling to millions of young fans.

Fans Push Back

Adin Ross’s remarks have sparked mixed reactions online. Many Kendrick Lamar supporters pointed out his extensive collaborations and the critical acclaim of his recent work, including Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and features with artists like Playboi Carti and Clipse.

Still, Ross’s statements underscore the ongoing Drake vs. Kendrick divide—a cultural fault line that continues to define hip-hop’s modern landscape. Whether it’s loyalty, provocation, or clout, Adin Ross’s fiery comments have once again pulled both artists back into the center of the rap universe.