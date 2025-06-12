Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Lil Wayne, Future, and Lil Baby Deliver a Haunting Ode to Their Mothers on “Momma Don’t Worry”

Lil Wayne, Future, and Lil Baby Deliver a Haunting Ode to Their Mothers on “Momma Don’t Worry” Tha Carter VI

Hip Hop/ Rap

Lil Wayne, Future, and Lil Baby Deliver a Haunting Ode to Their Mothers on “Momma Don’t Worry”

Sound Plunge
Published on

Lil Wayne is on a mission to make Tha Carter VI his most introspective and emotionally raw album yet. The latest drop from the New Orleans rap icon is “Momma Don’t Worry,” a collaboration with Future and Lil Baby that landed Thursday (June 12), just a day after Wayne reunited with Nicki Minaj on the “Banned From NO (Remix).”

The song hits a deeply personal note, offering a somber reflection on maternal love, absent fathers, and the street-hardened lives that shaped three of hip-hop’s most iconic voices. It’s a far cry from club bangers or flex anthems—this track is built for late-night reflection and generational healing.

Future Leads With Heart

Taking the hook, Future sets the emotional tone with raw honesty: “Momma, don’t worry, I got my pistol / I’m gettin’ my dollars, you birthed a real n—a…”

It’s a testament to resilience and survival, a message from a man who’s endured the harshest realities of fame and the streets. His verse blends pain with pride—recognizing struggle as the foundation for his success.



Lil Baby Talks Legacy and Faith

Lil Baby continues the emotional relay with a direct message to his mother “Told Momma, ‘Don’t worry, you know you raised a hard body’ / Granny called the other day, said, ‘Don’t stress ‘cause God got you.’”

The Atlanta star touches on faith, family, and grit, bringing a Southern soulfulness that’s felt as much as it’s heard. His words carry the weight of a generation born into chaos but determined to rise above it.

Weezy Gets Deep About Fatherhood

But it’s Lil Wayne’s verse that lands the final punch. “Told my daddy, ‘I don’t blame you, neither claim you’ / You was never in the picture, somebody framed you…”

In just a few bars, Lil Wayne distills decades of abandonment, growth, and defiance. He also shouts out to his mom for not just supporting him emotionally but quite literally arming him for life’s battles “Mom’s bought my first pistol, brought me to the range too.”

Lil Wayne doesn’t just rap about pain—he weaves it into poetry, building on his legendary catalog of tracks that explore the cost of survival.

Tha Carter VI Keeps Getting Deeper

With features from Nicki Minaj, MGK, Big Sean, Bono, and now Future and Lil Baby, Tha Carter VI is shaping up to be a genre-spanning, emotionally rich return to form for Weezy. “Momma Don’t Worry” proves Wayne isn’t just chasing hits—he’s chasing truth.

As the summer heats up, Wayne’s latest release ensures that Tha Carter VI will dominate not just playlists but conversations around authenticity, legacy, and vulnerability in rap.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sabrina Carpenter Shocks Fans with Nude ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover and Rapunzel Hair Moment Naked

Sabrina Carpenter Shocks Fans with Nude ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover and Rapunzel Hair Moment
By June 13, 2025
Ferrari F1, Ferrari 2026 car, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari  SF-25 development, Project 678 Ferrari, F1 2026 regulations, Fred Vasseur, Featured  Ferrari Abandons 2025 Car Development as Lewis Hamilton Pushes Focus to 2026

Ferrari Abandons 2025 Car Development as Lewis Hamilton Pushes Focus to 2026
By June 13, 2025
Two Men on Trial for Selling Cocaine to One Direction's Liam Payne Before His Fatal Hotel Fall Ezequiel David Pereyra Braian Nahuel Paiz Argentina

Two Men on Trial for Selling Cocaine to One Direction’s Liam Payne Before His Fatal Hotel Fall
By June 12, 2025
Brad Pitt, F1: The movie, Apple haptic trailer, F1: The Movie trailer, haptic feedback iPhone, WWDC 2025, Apple TV+, Brad Pitt, Apple Original Films, Featured 

Apple’s Haptic ‘F1’ Trailer Starring Brad Pitt Lets You Feel the Action — Literally
By June 12, 2025
Homelander’s America Is Already Here — The Boys Season 4 Hits Too Close to Home Eric Kripke Amazon Prime Video The Boys Season 4

Homelander’s America Is Already Here — The Boys Season 4 Hits Too Close to Home
By June 12, 2025
“Scarface” and “Ozark” Star Harris Yulin Dies at 87 Just Before Filming New Series

“Scarface” and “Ozark” Star Harris Yulin Dies at 87 Just Before Filming New Series
By June 12, 2025
Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns iLottery Online Gambling Addiction

Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns
By June 11, 2025
Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis FunCom Gameplay

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis
By June 11, 2025
Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs

Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs
By June 11, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto SZA Livestream Somebody Loves Me

Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto
By June 12, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos Kendrick Lamar Somebody Loves me video twitch contest

Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos
By June 12, 2025
KICK and OTK Announce Game-Changing Partnership to Launch KICK Studios

KICK and OTK Announce Game-Changing Partnership to Launch KICK Studios
By June 12, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
Salma Hayek Stuns at 58 on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover

Hollywood

Salma Hayek Stuns at 58 on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover
Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP Formula 1 F1 FIA

Emilia Romagna GP

Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP
To Top
Loading...