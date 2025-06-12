Lil Wayne, Future, and Lil Baby Deliver a Haunting Ode to Their Mothers on “Momma Don’t Worry”

Lil Wayne is on a mission to make Tha Carter VI his most introspective and emotionally raw album yet. The latest drop from the New Orleans rap icon is “Momma Don’t Worry,” a collaboration with Future and Lil Baby that landed Thursday (June 12), just a day after Wayne reunited with Nicki Minaj on the “Banned From NO (Remix).”

The song hits a deeply personal note, offering a somber reflection on maternal love, absent fathers, and the street-hardened lives that shaped three of hip-hop’s most iconic voices. It’s a far cry from club bangers or flex anthems—this track is built for late-night reflection and generational healing.

Future Leads With Heart

Taking the hook, Future sets the emotional tone with raw honesty: “Momma, don’t worry, I got my pistol / I’m gettin’ my dollars, you birthed a real n—a…”

It’s a testament to resilience and survival, a message from a man who’s endured the harshest realities of fame and the streets. His verse blends pain with pride—recognizing struggle as the foundation for his success.







Lil Baby Talks Legacy and Faith

Lil Baby continues the emotional relay with a direct message to his mother “Told Momma, ‘Don’t worry, you know you raised a hard body’ / Granny called the other day, said, ‘Don’t stress ‘cause God got you.’”

The Atlanta star touches on faith, family, and grit, bringing a Southern soulfulness that’s felt as much as it’s heard. His words carry the weight of a generation born into chaos but determined to rise above it.

Weezy Gets Deep About Fatherhood

But it’s Lil Wayne’s verse that lands the final punch. “Told my daddy, ‘I don’t blame you, neither claim you’ / You was never in the picture, somebody framed you…”

In just a few bars, Lil Wayne distills decades of abandonment, growth, and defiance. He also shouts out to his mom for not just supporting him emotionally but quite literally arming him for life’s battles “Mom’s bought my first pistol, brought me to the range too.”

Lil Wayne doesn’t just rap about pain—he weaves it into poetry, building on his legendary catalog of tracks that explore the cost of survival.

Tha Carter VI Keeps Getting Deeper

With features from Nicki Minaj, MGK, Big Sean, Bono, and now Future and Lil Baby, Tha Carter VI is shaping up to be a genre-spanning, emotionally rich return to form for Weezy. “Momma Don’t Worry” proves Wayne isn’t just chasing hits—he’s chasing truth.

As the summer heats up, Wayne’s latest release ensures that Tha Carter VI will dominate not just playlists but conversations around authenticity, legacy, and vulnerability in rap.