Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto

While Kendrick Lamar and SZA headline the Grand National Tour in Toronto tonight, Drake has his own primetime moment planned—just not on stage. The 6 God is teaming up with Twitch megastar Kai Cenat for a $300,000 livestream giveaway, doling out $15,000 each to 20 up-and-coming directors chosen from a global pool of submissions in the “Somebody Loves Me” music video contest. The stream airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Cenat’s official Twitch channel, and it promises to be one of the most significant creator-driven events of the year.

From Music Critique to Global Contest

The challenge was born after Kai Cenat openly roasted the visuals for Drake’s “NOKIA” video earlier this year. Rather than firing back, Drake handed over the creative reins to the fans, launching a contest tied to his collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR on the track “Somebody Loves Me” from the album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

Participants were asked to submit video treatments ranging from 30 seconds to 1 minute by May 24, with the top 20 entries receiving a $15,000 production grant to bring their vision to life. The final music video will be an eclectic patchwork of fan-created visuals stitched into one cohesive story, making this one of the most ambitious crowd-directed video projects in hip-hop.



Livestream Delayed, Now Prime Time

Originally slated for June 11, the Drake Kai Cenat livestream was postponed by one day to allow more time for review. Kai Cenat explained via Instagram Stories:

“We were blown away by the creativity and thought poured into each submission… Tomorrow, Drake & I gonna go through some of the submissions with you guys, share some of my favorites, and some of the not-so-good ones.”

Kendrick Lamar Showdown?

Tonight’s timing hasn’t gone unnoticed. Drake’s livestream directly overlaps with Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated Toronto concert, fueling further speculation about the ongoing feud between the two rap titans. Fans already clocked a similar move in February, when Drake announced a surprise show on the same night Kendrick performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

 

While it’s unclear whether this overlap is strategic shade or pure coincidence, the optics are striking: Kendrick headlines a sold-out arena, while Drake gives back to creatives around the world—live and unfiltered.

“CALLING ALL VI$$IONARIES”

Drake previously promoted the challenge on Instagram with the bold caption “CALLING ALL VI$$$IONARIES.” He emphasized the importance of low-budget genius, telling fans to “make something that’s smart, creative, and unforgettable.”

“This is about using your creativity… making something people will watch and wish they came up with,” said Drake.

Whether you’re here for the generosity, creativity, or rap beef drama, tonight’s Twitch Drake Kai Cenat Livestream is set to be a historic event in fan-driven entertainment.


Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP Formula 1 F1 FIA

Emilia Romagna GP

Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP
