Drake Teases New Solo Album During Kick Livestream With Adin Ross

Drake has confirmed that he’s working on a new solo album, which he did in classic 2025 fashion: during a live-streamed gambling session on Kick. The Toronto rapper made the announcement while streaming alongside Adin Ross during their “Stake vs Drake & Adin” broadcast livestream, where the two were placing bets live with the help of DJ Akademiks. “Working on a new album right now… it slaps,” Drake casually revealed, setting off a wave of excitement in the stream’s live chat, which quickly filled with fire emojis and celebratory comments from fans around the globe.

This upcoming project will mark Drake’s ninth solo studio album, and while he kept details under wraps, he did confirm it would be a fully solo effort — not a collaboration like his recent joint tape with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. That EP, released earlier this year, featured sensual tracks like “Nokia,” “Gimme A Hug,” and “Somebody Loves Me,” and further solidified the duo’s chemistry.

Despite originally planning to tour Australia in February 2025 for the “Anita Wynn Max” tour, Drake postponed those dates to late 2025 due to scheduling conflicts — presumably, in part, to focus on this new record.

Livestreaming: The New Press Conference?

Drake’s announcement wasn’t made through a traditional press release or a polished video teaser. Instead, it was dropped casually during a gamified live stream – “Stake vs Drake & Adin” broadcast– signalling how much the music industry has evolved. Livestreaming on platforms like Kick has become a powerful medium for artists looking to connect directly with fans — on their own terms.

This wasn’t just a casual hangout session. The stream felt more like an event: a mix of high-stakes betting, unscripted conversation, and real-time fan interaction. It blurred the lines between music promotion and digital entertainment, with Drake leveraging the moment to create buzz without any of the trappings of traditional media.

A Cultural Shift in Promotion

The livestream with Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks illustrates a broader trend: artists are increasingly blending entertainment formats to create multi-dimensional engagement. Drake, who has long embraced innovation — from mixtapes dropped overnight to viral TikTok dance challenges — is once again leading the shift.

Kick, a rising competitor to Twitch, has become a haven for creators seeking fewer restrictions and more freedom in their content. Drake’s growing presence on the platform reflects his comfort with digital culture and his willingness to experiment with how music is promoted and consumed.

As live streaming becomes central to entertainment, Drake’s strategy hints at the future of spontaneous, direct, and interactive album rollouts. By embedding himself in the online communities where his fans already hang out, he’s not just selling music — he’s shaping the culture around it.

With his next album on the way and a postponed tour still in the pipeline, Drake is proving that even in a crowded digital space, he knows how to make noise — and keep fans guessing.