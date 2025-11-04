Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

“The Drake Curse” Returns After Blue Jays’ World Series Loss — Fans Troll Rapper as Kendrick Lamar Feud Flares

“The Drake Curse” Returns After Blue Jays’ World Series Loss — Fans Troll Rapper as Kendrick Lamar Feud Flares

Hip Hop/ Rap

“The Drake Curse” Returns After Blue Jays’ World Series Loss — Fans Troll Rapper as Kendrick Lamar Feud Flares

Sound Plunge
Published on

Drake just can’t catch a break — at least according to the internet. After the Toronto Blue Jays’ heartbreaking 5–4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 World Series, fans flooded social media, blaming the rapper’s notorious “curse.”

The Hotline Bling star, a longtime supporter of Toronto sports, attended the decisive game at Rogers Centre on November 1. Soon after, he shared an Instagram story cheering on the Blue Jays: “Congrats to the Jays for a dream season and a legendary World Series fight!!! S**t got so sticky I had to take a break from Stake and get some air…”

But while Drake meant it as a tribute, fans saw it differently. One user quipped, “Drake curse activated is serious.” Another joked, “If you cared about the Jays, you would’ve stayed away.” Others simply wrote: “You curse every team, bro.”

Drake Loses $1.25M on Maple Leafs Game 7 Blowout, Blames the ‘Bieber Curse’

A Meme-Fueled Defeat — and Kendrick Lamar’s Shadow

Adding to the drama, the Dodgers leaned into Drake’s ongoing rivalry with Kendrick Lamar. During Game 3 in Los Angeles, the team’s stadium organist played Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us — the viral diss track aimed squarely at Drake.

After clinching their back-to-back championship, the Dodgers’ official X account posted a team photo captioned: “THEY STILL NOT LIKE US.”

Drake Bets $300,000 on Jannik Sinner to Win the U.S. Open — Testing the Infamous “Drake Curse”

Fox Sports even joined the trolling with a photoshopped image showing Kendrick Lamar burning rubber in a Buick while Drake stands in the smoke, captioned with a cheeky “DAMN.”

Fans quickly connected the dots, turning the World Series into a cultural crossover between baseball and hip-hop drama. “The Dodgers really turned a championship into a Kendrick victory lap,” one fan posted on X.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Angeles Dodgers (@dodgers)

The Curse That Just Won’t Die

The so-called “Drake curse” dates back years — fans believe every athlete or team associated with the rapper ends up losing. From the Kentucky Wildcats to Conor McGregor and Manchester City, the legend has only grown.

Ironically, Drake had mocked Dodgers ace Shohei Ohtani earlier in the season after Toronto beat LA 5–0, writing: “Savage already, bracket on the way to the dugout, boss lol.”

Ohtani clapped back in style, later posting victory photos from the Dodgers’ championship run — soundtracked by Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.

Drake Stays Silent as Jokes Pour In

As of now, Drake hasn’t responded to the latest round of “curse” jokes or the Dodgers’ Kendrick-themed trolling. But the internet has already crowned a winner — and it’s not Toronto.

Between baseball, memes, and rap beefs, the 2025 World Series may go down as one of the most entertaining cultural clashes of the year.

  • “The Drake Curse” Returns After Blue Jays’ World Series Loss — Fans Troll Rapper as Kendrick Lamar Feud Flares
  • “The Drake Curse” Returns After Blue Jays’ World Series Loss — Fans Troll Rapper as Kendrick Lamar Feud Flares

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Breaks Silence on Gracie Bon’s Romance Allegations, Calls Them “Big Cap”

Drake Breaks Silence on Gracie Bon’s Romance Allegations, Calls Them “Big Cap”
By November 5, 2025
Dick Cheney, Architect of the War on Terror and Former U.S. Vice President, Dies at 84

Dick Cheney, Architect of the War on Terror and Former U.S. Vice President, Dies at 84
By November 5, 2025
Daniel Day-Lewis Fires Back at Brian Cox Over Method Acting Feud

Daniel Day-Lewis Fires Back at Brian Cox Over Method Acting Feud
By November 5, 2025
Daniel Day-Lewis Fires Back at Brian Cox Over Method Acting Feud

Daniel Day-Lewis Fires Back at Brian Cox Over Method Acting Feud
By November 5, 2025
Hollywood Mourns Diane Ladd Dies at 89 Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter Laura Dern's Mother

Hollywood Mourns: Diane Ladd Dies at 89, Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter
By November 4, 2025
Taylor Sheridan Leaves Paramount for Mega NBCUniversal Deal

Taylor Sheridan Leaves Paramount for Mega NBCUniversal Deal
By October 28, 2025
Teach Us The EdTech Startup Giving Professors Their Time Back

Teach Us: The EdTech Startup Giving Professors Their Time Back
By November 5, 2025
LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era

LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era
By November 4, 2025
India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units

India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing: Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units
By November 4, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
ChatGPT Down Again? Users Worldwide Report Major Outage While OpenAI Says “All Good”

ChatGPT Down Again? Users Worldwide Report Major Outage While OpenAI Says “All Good”
By October 27, 2025
WinZO Rolls Out ZO Gold Digital Gold Investments Start at Just ₹2

WinZO Rolls Out ZO Gold: Digital Gold Investments Start at Just ₹2
By October 27, 2025
Beyond Next Ventures Invests in AI Startup FinalLayer to Power the Future of Human–AI Collaboration

Beyond Next Ventures Invests in AI Startup FinalLayer to Power the Future of Human–AI Collaboration
By October 27, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Bra Comfort First, Care Always Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being

Comfort First, Care Always: Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being
By October 27, 2025
‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return Demi Moore Billy Bob Thornton Taylor Sheridan

Paramount

‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison After Explosive Hearing

Hip Hop/ Rap

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison After Explosive Hearing
Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet

E! News

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
To Top
Loading...