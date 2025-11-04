“The Drake Curse” Returns After Blue Jays’ World Series Loss — Fans Troll Rapper as Kendrick Lamar Feud Flares

Drake just can’t catch a break — at least according to the internet. After the Toronto Blue Jays’ heartbreaking 5–4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 World Series, fans flooded social media, blaming the rapper’s notorious “curse.”

The Hotline Bling star, a longtime supporter of Toronto sports, attended the decisive game at Rogers Centre on November 1. Soon after, he shared an Instagram story cheering on the Blue Jays: “Congrats to the Jays for a dream season and a legendary World Series fight!!! S**t got so sticky I had to take a break from Stake and get some air…”

But while Drake meant it as a tribute, fans saw it differently. One user quipped, “Drake curse activated is serious.” Another joked, “If you cared about the Jays, you would’ve stayed away.” Others simply wrote: “You curse every team, bro.”

A Meme-Fueled Defeat — and Kendrick Lamar’s Shadow

Adding to the drama, the Dodgers leaned into Drake’s ongoing rivalry with Kendrick Lamar. During Game 3 in Los Angeles, the team’s stadium organist played Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us — the viral diss track aimed squarely at Drake.

After clinching their back-to-back championship, the Dodgers’ official X account posted a team photo captioned: “THEY STILL NOT LIKE US.”

Fox Sports even joined the trolling with a photoshopped image showing Kendrick Lamar burning rubber in a Buick while Drake stands in the smoke, captioned with a cheeky “DAMN.”

Fans quickly connected the dots, turning the World Series into a cultural crossover between baseball and hip-hop drama. “The Dodgers really turned a championship into a Kendrick victory lap,” one fan posted on X.

The Curse That Just Won’t Die

The so-called “Drake curse” dates back years — fans believe every athlete or team associated with the rapper ends up losing. From the Kentucky Wildcats to Conor McGregor and Manchester City, the legend has only grown.

Ironically, Drake had mocked Dodgers ace Shohei Ohtani earlier in the season after Toronto beat LA 5–0, writing: “Savage already, bracket on the way to the dugout, boss lol.”

Ohtani clapped back in style, later posting victory photos from the Dodgers’ championship run — soundtracked by Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.

Drake Stays Silent as Jokes Pour In

As of now, Drake hasn’t responded to the latest round of “curse” jokes or the Dodgers’ Kendrick-themed trolling. But the internet has already crowned a winner — and it’s not Toronto.

Between baseball, memes, and rap beefs, the 2025 World Series may go down as one of the most entertaining cultural clashes of the year.