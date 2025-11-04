Drake Breaks Silence on Gracie Bon’s Romance Allegations, Calls Them “Big Cap”

Drake has hit back at viral claims made by Panamanian model and OnlyFans creator Gracie Bon, who alleged that the two shared a secret romantic relationship that ended on bitter terms. The claims surfaced during an episode of the Dominican reality show La Casa de Alotoke 2, where Bon recounted intimate details of her alleged connection with the global music star.

According to Gracie Bon, the story began in 2020 when she sent Drake a casual “hola” message on Instagram — while she was still married. She claimed the rapper replied within minutes, sparking an online friendship that evolved into something deeper after her divorce. Bon alleged that she eventually met Drake’s mother and his son, Adonis, suggesting their relationship had grown serious.

The “Wireless Festival” Fallout and Blacklisting Claims

Things reportedly took a turn for the worse after the 2023 Wireless Festival in London. Gracie Bon alleged that Drake began ignoring her and “did not show real love or affection.” She went on to claim she was later “blacklisted” from events in the UK music scene — a move she suggested came from Drake’s influence.

Gracie Bon said she eventually decided to block Drake on social media, describing the end of their connection as emotionally draining. She also recalled being invited to a “Drake Nocta” party — a reference to the rapper’s Nike sub-brand — but said the experience left her feeling “overwhelmed and disillusioned.”

Drake’s Response: “Big Cap”

Drake directly addressed the viral story during a live chat on streamer Adin Ross’s channel, brushing off Gracie Bon’s claims as completely false. Laughing at the allegations, the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker said the story was “big cap” — slang for “a big lie.” He also dismissed the idea that he had blackballed the model from UK events, calling the notion “crazy.”

While Drake stopped short of sharing more details, his casual response quickly made waves online. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok to debate whether Bon’s claims were real or another example of celebrity rumor culture spiraling out of control.

Internet Divided Over Who to Believe

As of now, Drake’s representatives have not released an official statement, and Gracie Bon has not publicly responded to his remarks. However, the controversy continues to dominate social media feeds, with clips from both Bon’s TV appearance and Drake’s livestream circulating widely.

The incident highlights how celebrity rumors — especially those born on reality shows and amplified through influencer platforms — can blur the lines between publicity and truth. Whether the story fades or fuels another wave of online drama, one thing is certain: Drake’s love life remains one of pop culture’s favorite mysteries.