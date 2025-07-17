Travis Scott’s ‘Jackboys 2’ Is Packed With Stars—But Feels Like a Rerun of the Past ‘Jaded’

All Travis Scott needs, which he may not get, is a Drake verse.

Travis Scott is back with Jackboys 2, a long-awaited sequel to his 2019 collaborative project under his Cactus Jack label. But while the Houston hitmaker brings along a galaxy of guest stars—including Playboi Carti, Future, GloRilla, Tyla, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and 21 Savage—the album feels less like a victory lap and more like a reheated ride through familiar territory.

Travis Scott is hardly the new kid on the block anymore. And while Jackboys 2 is full of glossy production, intergalactic metaphors, and luxury-soaked bars, it’s also starting to sound like a loop. There’s no denying Travis Scott still knows how to curate an auditory aesthetic that’s as immersive as a theme park ride, but the rage-rap formula that once felt thrilling now comes across as a little too safe.







Cactus Jack’s All-Star Mixtape

The album was pitched as a showcase for Cactus Jack Records—home to artists like Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, SoFaygo, and Wallie the Sensei—but much like the first Jackboys, it’s really a Travis Scott & Friends affair. Tracks like “Where Was You” (with Playboi Carti and Future) and “PBT” (with Tyla and dancehall icon Vybz Kartel) ooze with slick beats and glossy hooks, yet rarely land with emotional weight.

Travis Scott’s attempt to address Pusha T’s recent criticism—calling him disloyal to mentors like Kanye and Drake—is reduced to a quick jab on “Champain & Vacay”: “Yeah, man, I swear these old n**s kill me.” It’s not exactly ether.

Production Shines, Lyrics Lag

To Travis Scott’s credit, he tries to spit harder than usual on tracks like “Kick Out” and “Dumbo,” dropping playful brags like “Chain on ice cream, don’t melt.” Producers F1lthy and Glasear give “Where Was You” an eerie harpsichord bounce, and Bun B’s Texas drawl pops up across the project to lend it regional swagger. Still, the beats tend to blur together in that signature trap haze, making many songs indistinguishable after a few spins.

Lyrically, the bars are mostly luxury clichés and party platitudes, with few moments of genuine standout. There are exceptions: Kodak Black injects real emotion on “Florida Flow” with the line “I don’t wanna live too long, too old, but I don’t wanna die this young.” GloRilla delivers the album’s most viral line on “Shyne”: “My only regret is bein’ too young to f** Matthew McConaughey.”*

A Fun Ride, But Not a Classic

Ultimately, Jackboys 2 feels like a late-night Netflix movie: entertaining in the moment, but not built to last. Travis Scott remains a master of sonic world-building, but a decade into his stardom, fans might be craving more evolution. Jackboys 2 is filled with flashes of fun, but leaves you wondering—has the rage started to fade? Drake, will you help a brother? Or no more?