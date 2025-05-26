Connect with us

Drake Announces Return of OVO Fest 2025 at Central Cee Concert in Toronto

Drake Announces Return of OVO Fest 2025 at Central Cee Concert in Toronto

Drake Announces Return of OVO Fest 2025 at Central Cee Concert in Toronto

In true Drake fashion, the rap superstar pulled off yet another surprise moment in his hometown, thrilling fans with the announcement that OVO Fest will return in summer 2025. The news came during a surprise appearance at British rapper Central Cee’s sold-out show at History—a venue Drake co-owns with Live Nation—on Saturday, May 24. Addressing the energised crowd from the VIP balcony, Drake declared: “I’ll see you this summer, by the way. OVO Fest will be back this year.

He then hinted that Central Cee might be among the performers, saying, We’ll need you there for that.

Drake OVO Fest 2025: Toronto’s Most Anticipated Music Event Is Back

This marks the first OVO Fest since 2022, when Drake reunited with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne in a legendary Young Money performance and celebrated Canadian music with stars like Kardinal Offishall, Nelly Furtado, and Shawn Desman.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the festival’s return, especially after a 2023 hiatus and a turbulent 2024 that saw Drake embroiled in a high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar and facing legal challenges with Universal Music Group.

Despite the setbacks, the 6 God appears ready to reclaim his city—and the summer.



What to Expect at OVO Fest 2025

While official dates and the lineup are still under wraps, OVO Fest traditionally takes place in August, coinciding with Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival (Caribana). This creates a massive weekend of music, culture, and celebrity sightings.

The 2025 edition is likely to feature tracks from Drake’s latest collaborative project with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, including his newest hit, “Nokia,” which he also performed from the balcony at the concert.

Given the surprise setting of the announcement, expect more unannounced guest appearances and a stacked lineup of both OVO Sound artists and international stars.

Drake’s New Album ‘Iceman’: Release Date, Features & All the Easter Eggs So Far

Drake’s History of Surprise Moves Keeps Fans Guessing

Drake is known for stealing headlines by popping up at other artists’ shows and dropping bombshells. Last summer, he announced $ome $exy $ongs 4 U during a surprise performance with PartyNextDoor at Budweiser Stage.

This latest moment at Central Cee’s concert is no different. Drake praised the UK rapper, calling his hit “Day in the Life” one of his all-time favorites: “I can go word for word on that,” he told the crowd.

OVO Fest 2025 Tickets

With Drake officially confirming the return, fans should prepare for a scramble once tickets drop, typically through OVO’s official channels and Live Nation. Keep an eye on presale announcements, which historically go fast.

Drake is bringing the heat back to Toronto—bigger, louder, and more star-studded than ever. OVO Fest 2025 is officially on.


