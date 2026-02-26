Metallica Announces Explosive Las Vegas Sphere Residency

More in Metal
E! News
Limp Bizkit to Continue Tour in Honor of Late Bassist Sam Rivers: “His Music Never Ends”
Nu-metal pioneers Limp Bizkit have announced that they will continue their Papa Gringo Tour as planned...
Metal
Belgium Canceled Disturbed’s Brussels Show Over David Draiman’s Israel Support
The mayor’s ruling followed a police risk assessment that warned of potential protests and violent demonstrations...
Metal
Limp Bizkit Return With Wild New Single “Making Love to Morgan Wallen”
Four years after their last release, nu-metal legends Limp Bizkit have returned in spectacularly bizarre fashion....
Metal
Megadeth Announces Final Album and Farewell Tour: Dave Mustaine Says Goodbye on His Own Terms
After more than four decades at the forefront of heavy metal, Megadeth founder and frontman Dave...
Metal
Ozzy Osbourne Laid to Rest Without Two Eldest Kids Present—What Happened to Jessica and Elliot?
The world bid farewell to heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne on July 30 as thousands lined...
Metal
Ozzy Osbourne’s Greatest Songs: 10 Recordings That Defined Heavy Metal
Few artists have walked the line between icon and enigma like Ozzy Osbourne. As the godfather...
Album Drop
Daron Malakian Returns with Scars On Broadway’s Fiercest Album Yet: Addicted to the Violence
Grammy-winning musician and System Of A Down co-founder Daron Malakian has dropped a thunderous new statement...
E! News
Drake Pays Powerful Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham With “Iron Man” Walkout
Drake, known for chart-topping hip-hop hits and stadium-sized charisma, took a surprising turn during his latest...
Hip Hop/ Rap
Drake Joins Grieving Fans in Birmingham to Honor Ozzy Osbourne: A Midnight Tribute to the Prince of Darkness
Just hours after news broke of Ozzy Osbourne’s death, Birmingham—the hometown of the Prince of Darkness—transformed...
Metal
‘Crazy Train’ Reaches Final Stop: Ozzy Osbourne Passes Away
The world of rock music is mourning the loss of one of its most legendary and...