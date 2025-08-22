Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Dua Lipa Confirms New Album in the Works and Teases Mark Ronson Collaboration

Dua Lipa Confirms New Album in the Works and Teases Mark Ronson Collaboration

Artist in Focus

Dua Lipa Confirms New Album in the Works and Teases Mark Ronson Collaboration

Sound Plunge
Published on

Dua Lipa is officially back in the studio, and fans can finally rejoice—the GRAMMY-winning pop star has confirmed that her fourth studio album (DL4) is underway. In a new interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, the 29-year-old singer opened up about the creative whirlwind behind her next chapter, calling the process “both the most fun and the hardest part.”

“Every day I’m making something that sounds completely different from yesterday,” Dua Lipa shared. “Trying to figure out the new direction is probably the most fun part, but it’s also the hardest.”



Mark Ronson Reunion: A Proven Formula

While Dua Lipa is keeping most details under wraps, she did confirm one major collaboration: a reunion with Mark Ronson, the superstar producer behind hits like “Uptown Funk.” Fans will remember their recent successes together on “Dance The Night” from the Barbie soundtrack and “Electricity” with Silk City. Both tracks became global smashes, cementing their creative chemistry. News of a fresh collaboration has already raised expectations sky-high for DL4.

Building on Radical Optimism’s Success

This news comes just over a year after the release of Radical Optimism (2024), which earned Dua Lipa her first No. 1 album in the UK and a career-best No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200. Featuring hits like “Houdini,” “Training Season,” and “Illusion,” the record was praised for its sleek production and dance-pop sensibilities, solidifying her status as one of pop’s most consistent hitmakers.

The Radical Optimism Tour has already captivated audiences across Asia, Oceania, and Europe. Now, the tour is headed to North America this fall, with major stops planned in Toronto, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. For fans, the live shows may offer the first sneak peeks of what’s to come on DL4.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

A More Experimental Era?

Although Dua hasn’t revealed a release timeline yet, her comments hint at a more experimental and diverse sound than her previous records. If her recent collaborations and genre-blending style are anything to go by, DL4 may push the boundaries of pop even further—blending disco, electronic, and alternative influences with Ronson’s signature production flair.

Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ on Travis Kelce Podcast Teaser

Given her track record of chart dominance, Dua Lipa’s upcoming album is already one of the most anticipated pop releases of the decade. With Mark Ronson on board and Dua Lipa’s willingness to experiment, DL4 could deliver both festival-ready anthems and fresh, genre-defying sounds.

For now, fans will have to wait patiently for more updates—but if Dua’s history is any indication, the wait will be worth it. As she teased in her interview, every day in the studio brings something new, suggesting DL4 may be her most daring project yet, and we could see another Mark Ronson collaboration.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

GIFT City IFSC Fund Commitments Projected to Cross USD 100 Billion by 2030: PMS Bazaar

GIFT City IFSC Fund Commitments Projected to Cross USD 100 Billion by 2030: PMS Bazaar
By August 22, 2025
Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis Confirmed for Blockbuster Netflix Fight in Atlanta

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis Confirmed for Blockbuster Netflix Fight in Atlanta
By August 22, 2025
Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger

Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger
By August 21, 2025
First Look: Samara Weaving and Marshawn Lynch Headline Hulu’s Explosive Thriller Eenie Meanie

First Look: Samara Weaving and Marshawn Lynch Headline Hulu’s Explosive Thriller Eenie Meanie
By August 22, 2025
Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis Confirmed for Blockbuster Netflix Fight in Atlanta

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis Confirmed for Blockbuster Netflix Fight in Atlanta
By August 22, 2025
Dominic West & Sienna Miller Lead HBO and Sky’s Explosive Legal Thriller War HBO George Kay

Dominic West & Sienna Miller Lead HBO and Sky’s Explosive Legal Thriller War
By August 21, 2025
GIFT City IFSC Fund Commitments Projected to Cross USD 100 Billion by 2030: PMS Bazaar

GIFT City IFSC Fund Commitments Projected to Cross USD 100 Billion by 2030: PMS Bazaar
By August 22, 2025
Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger

Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger
By August 21, 2025
Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts Brian Cornell Michael Fiddelke DEI

Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts
By August 21, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Drake to Cover Funeral Costs of French Streamer Jean Pormanove With Adin Ross

Drake to Cover Funeral Costs of French Streamer Jean Pormanove With Adin Ross
By August 22, 2025
Sony Raises PlayStation 5 Prices in the US as Tariff Tensions Mount PS5 price hike

Sony Raises PlayStation 5 Prices in the US as Tariff Tensions Mount
By August 21, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Launch Event 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025

Google Pixel 10 Launch Event: 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025
By August 21, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Food

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices
10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android

iGaming

10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android
Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers

Advertising

Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers
To Top
Loading...