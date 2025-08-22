Dua Lipa Confirms New Album in the Works and Teases Mark Ronson Collaboration

Dua Lipa is officially back in the studio, and fans can finally rejoice—the GRAMMY-winning pop star has confirmed that her fourth studio album (DL4) is underway. In a new interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, the 29-year-old singer opened up about the creative whirlwind behind her next chapter, calling the process “both the most fun and the hardest part.”

“Every day I’m making something that sounds completely different from yesterday,” Dua Lipa shared. “Trying to figure out the new direction is probably the most fun part, but it’s also the hardest.”







Mark Ronson Reunion: A Proven Formula

While Dua Lipa is keeping most details under wraps, she did confirm one major collaboration: a reunion with Mark Ronson, the superstar producer behind hits like “Uptown Funk.” Fans will remember their recent successes together on “Dance The Night” from the Barbie soundtrack and “Electricity” with Silk City. Both tracks became global smashes, cementing their creative chemistry. News of a fresh collaboration has already raised expectations sky-high for DL4.

Building on Radical Optimism’s Success

This news comes just over a year after the release of Radical Optimism (2024), which earned Dua Lipa her first No. 1 album in the UK and a career-best No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200. Featuring hits like “Houdini,” “Training Season,” and “Illusion,” the record was praised for its sleek production and dance-pop sensibilities, solidifying her status as one of pop’s most consistent hitmakers.

The Radical Optimism Tour has already captivated audiences across Asia, Oceania, and Europe. Now, the tour is headed to North America this fall, with major stops planned in Toronto, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. For fans, the live shows may offer the first sneak peeks of what’s to come on DL4.

A More Experimental Era?

Although Dua hasn’t revealed a release timeline yet, her comments hint at a more experimental and diverse sound than her previous records. If her recent collaborations and genre-blending style are anything to go by, DL4 may push the boundaries of pop even further—blending disco, electronic, and alternative influences with Ronson’s signature production flair.

Given her track record of chart dominance, Dua Lipa’s upcoming album is already one of the most anticipated pop releases of the decade. With Mark Ronson on board and Dua Lipa’s willingness to experiment, DL4 could deliver both festival-ready anthems and fresh, genre-defying sounds.

For now, fans will have to wait patiently for more updates—but if Dua’s history is any indication, the wait will be worth it. As she teased in her interview, every day in the studio brings something new, suggesting DL4 may be her most daring project yet, and we could see another Mark Ronson collaboration.