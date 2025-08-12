Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ on Travis Kelce Podcast Teaser

Taylor Swift has stunned fans once again, revealing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, in a surprise teaser for her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s popular podcast, New Heights. The announcement, made Tuesday, sent the Swiftie universe into a frenzy, even though no official release date has been shared yet.

In the teaser clip, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce hinted that their podcast would be returning from hiatus early for a “VERY” special guest. The mystery was short-lived—fans immediately recognized the silhouette as Taylor Swift. Hours later, a short video confirmed the speculation, showing a playful exchange between the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Taylor Swift teased, "Blue looks good on you," to which Travis responded with a smirk, "Yes, I know. It's the color of your eyes, sweetie. It's why we match so well." The flirty banter only added fuel to the already roaring excitement.







The episode, airing Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, will mark Taylor Swift’s first full interview since she was named TIME Person of the Year in 2023. Her decision to reveal details about The Life of a Showgirl on her boyfriend’s platform underscores the power couple’s growing influence in both entertainment and sports.

From NFL Stadiums to Studio Sessions

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance began in late 2023 when the NFL star famously revealed on New Heights that he had tried—and failed—to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during her Eras Tour. The charming story quickly escalated into one of pop culture’s most talked-about relationships.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h—,” Taylor Swift recalled in her TIME interview. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”

Since then, the two have been inseparable, with Taylor Swift frequently attending Chiefs games—including the 2025 Super Bowl—and Kelce making surprise appearances during her tour stops.

While little is known about the sound or concept of Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl, the title alone has sparked speculation about a bold, theatrical era for Swift—potentially blending the confessional storytelling she’s known for with a dazzling stage persona.

Given Taylor Swift’s track record, fans are expecting a cultural moment on par with Midnights and 1989 (Taylor’s Version)—and possibly more stadium tours. Until the release date drops, Wednesday’s podcast is the only place fans can hear directly from Swift about her next big chapter.