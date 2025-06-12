Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Two Men on Trial for Selling Cocaine to One Direction’s Liam Payne Before His Fatal Hotel Fall

Two Men on Trial for Selling Cocaine to One Direction's Liam Payne Before His Fatal Hotel Fall Ezequiel David Pereyra Braian Nahuel Paiz Argentina

E! News

Two Men on Trial for Selling Cocaine to One Direction’s Liam Payne Before His Fatal Hotel Fall

Sound Plunge
Published on

The tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne has taken a new legal turn, as Argentinian authorities confirm that two men accused of supplying him with cocaine just hours before his fatal plunge will face trial. Waiter Braian Nahuel Paiz, 25, and hotel worker Ezequiel David Pereyra, 24, are set to stand before a Buenos Aires court on charges of selling narcotics—charges that could carry up to 15 years in prison if convicted. The duo has been in custody since January 2025 and is the only two individuals still facing prosecution in connection with Liam Payne’s shocking death.

One Direction’s Liam Payne, 31, died on October 16, 2024, after falling from the balcony of Room 310 at the upscale CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The singer, once a global icon with chart-topping hits, was reportedly in an extreme state of intoxication when the incident occurred.

According to a statement from Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 14, Paiz and Pereyra “sold drugs” to Payne before his death. The statement further details that Liam had been in a proven state of intoxication from a combination of substances, including cocaine, ethyl alcohol, psychotropic drugs, and sertraline, an antidepressant.



“The autopsy showed Liam’s death was caused by polytrauma and internal and external hemorrhaging,” the report reads. “Toxicology revealed he consumed cocaine both via inhalation and smoking, with traces found that suggest usage occurred as recently as minutes before his death.”

Liam Payne’s Death: Autopsy Reveals Multiple Traumas

The prosecution claims Paiz initially met Payne at a restaurant in Puerto Madero, while Pereyra worked directly at the hotel where the incident happened. Surveillance and forensic evidence, including communications between the men and Payne, reportedly form part of the case.

While Paiz and Pereyra await trial, three others previously charged in the case—including Payne’s close friend Rogelio Nores and two hotel staff members—have had their charges dropped due to lack of evidence.

From jail, Paiz has maintained his innocence. According to Argentine outlet Infobae, he said: “I don’t know what I’m doing here. I’m a good person. I shared drugs with Liam, but I didn’t sell them.”

As global fans continue to mourn the loss of the former One Direction heartthrob, the legal proceedings are expected to bring more clarity to the events that unfolded during Payne’s final hours.

No official date has been announced for the trial, but sources close to the case suggest it will begin within the coming months.

Liam Payne, who was in Argentina for private engagements, had been open about past struggles with mental health and substance abuse. His death sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, reigniting conversations around celebrity addiction, accountability, and mental health in the spotlight.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sabrina Carpenter Shocks Fans with Nude ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover and Rapunzel Hair Moment Naked

Sabrina Carpenter Shocks Fans with Nude ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover and Rapunzel Hair Moment
By June 13, 2025
Ferrari F1, Ferrari 2026 car, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari  SF-25 development, Project 678 Ferrari, F1 2026 regulations, Fred Vasseur, Featured  Ferrari Abandons 2025 Car Development as Lewis Hamilton Pushes Focus to 2026

Ferrari Abandons 2025 Car Development as Lewis Hamilton Pushes Focus to 2026
By June 13, 2025
Two Men on Trial for Selling Cocaine to One Direction's Liam Payne Before His Fatal Hotel Fall Ezequiel David Pereyra Braian Nahuel Paiz Argentina

Two Men on Trial for Selling Cocaine to One Direction’s Liam Payne Before His Fatal Hotel Fall
By June 12, 2025
Brad Pitt, F1: The movie, Apple haptic trailer, F1: The Movie trailer, haptic feedback iPhone, WWDC 2025, Apple TV+, Brad Pitt, Apple Original Films, Featured 

Apple’s Haptic ‘F1’ Trailer Starring Brad Pitt Lets You Feel the Action — Literally
By June 12, 2025
Homelander’s America Is Already Here — The Boys Season 4 Hits Too Close to Home Eric Kripke Amazon Prime Video The Boys Season 4

Homelander’s America Is Already Here — The Boys Season 4 Hits Too Close to Home
By June 12, 2025
“Scarface” and “Ozark” Star Harris Yulin Dies at 87 Just Before Filming New Series

“Scarface” and “Ozark” Star Harris Yulin Dies at 87 Just Before Filming New Series
By June 12, 2025
Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns iLottery Online Gambling Addiction

Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns
By June 11, 2025
Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis FunCom Gameplay

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis
By June 11, 2025
Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs

Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs
By June 11, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto SZA Livestream Somebody Loves Me

Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto
By June 12, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos Kendrick Lamar Somebody Loves me video twitch contest

Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos
By June 12, 2025
KICK and OTK Announce Game-Changing Partnership to Launch KICK Studios

KICK and OTK Announce Game-Changing Partnership to Launch KICK Studios
By June 12, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
Salma Hayek Stuns at 58 on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover

Hollywood

Salma Hayek Stuns at 58 on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover
Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP Formula 1 F1 FIA

Emilia Romagna GP

Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP
To Top
Loading...