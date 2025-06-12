Sabrina Carpenter Shocks Fans with Nude ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover and Rapunzel Hair Moment

Sabrina Carpenter is leaving absolutely nothing to the imagination. The 26-year-old pop sensation has officially entered her boldest era yet, gracing the cover of Rolling Stone’s Summer Issue in a jaw-dropping nude look that has the internet in meltdown mode. The “Espresso” singer posed fully naked—save for lace-trimmed thigh-high socks and waist-length Rapunzel-style hair—for one of the most provocative magazine covers of 2025.

Photographed by the legendary David LaChapelle, the NSFW shoot blends high fantasy with modern sensuality. Sabrina Carpenter’s long, styled mane cleverly shields her body, creating a stunning visual that evokes both the allure of old Hollywood and that of a woodland nymph. Her glam featured her now-iconic rosy cheeks, dramatic lashes, and vintage bombshell curls that seamlessly blended into fantasy territory.

The cover shoot arrives just months before the release of her hotly anticipated new album, “Man’s Best Friend”, out August 29. In the accompanying interview, Sabrina Carpenter opens up about shedding her Disney Channel past and embracing a more confident, unapologetically adult image—something fans and critics have watched unfold in real-time since her Short n’ Sweet era launched last summer.







This isn’t Sabrina Carpenter’s first viral style moment, but it’s undoubtedly her most daring. Previous headlines followed her barely-there 2025 Met Gala look, where she turned heads in a pantless Louis Vuitton ensemble. That moment stirred criticism on social media, prompting a rare clapback from Carpenter, who posted, “Damn I f—– up” in response to an X (formerly Twitter) user mocking the outfit.

In her Rolling Stone spread, Sabrina Carpenter doesn’t stop at nude. Additional looks feature the singer in a sheer lace corset paired with wooden stilettos, a nod to nymph and fairycore fashion, and a risqué gingham dress styled like a sultry, grown-up version of a Disney princess. Think Sleeping Beauty meets Savage X Fenty.

This full style transformation hasn’t come without controversy. Critics have questioned whether her fashion choices cross the line into over-sexualization. But Carpenter’s response has been unwavering: she doesn’t care. In an October 2024 Elle interview, she said, “I’m the one that’s seeing all the negative shit about myself. My friends don’t see that.”

Now, she’s doubling down on that mindset, using her Rolling Stone cover to reclaim her narrative—and push the boundaries of pop stardom.

With “Man Child”, her NSFW album teaser, already heating up streaming platforms and this new cover sending shockwaves across timelines, it’s clear Carpenter isn’t just riding a wave—she’s the one creating it.

From teen starlet to provocative pop powerhouse, Sabrina Carpenter is boldly rewriting her legacy—nude photoshoot at a time.