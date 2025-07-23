Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Givēon Brings Soul and Cinematic Heartbreak to Vancouver This Fall With ‘Dear Beloved’ Tour

Givēon is officially bringing his velvety heartbreak and cinematic stage presence to Vancouver this fall. As part of his highly anticipated Dear Beloved, The Tour, the Grammy-nominated artist will perform at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on October 2, making it one of only two Canadian stops on his tour. The tour follows the release of his sophomore studio album BELOVED, which dropped earlier this month and has already debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. The album continues Giveon’s signature theme of melancholic romance, but critics are hailing it as his most expansive and emotionally immersive work to date.

From the soft ache of “Make You Stay” to the orchestral crescendo of “In the Silence,” BELOVED showcases the kind of storytelling that’s earned Giveon seven Grammy nominations and a reputation for redefining modern R&B. His voice—rich, baritone, and unmistakably distinct—first drew global attention with his feature on Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle” and continued to climb with hits like “Heartbreak Anniversary” and “Like I Want You.”



Fans attending the Vancouver show can expect more than just a standard performance. Givēon has promised a concert experience designed to feel “cinematic,” with full instrumentation, including live strings and horns. The production is reportedly crafted to mirror the emotional peaks and valleys of Givēon’s BELOVED album, taking the audience on a journey from intimate introspection to grand, orchestral release.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wireless Festival (@wirelessfest)

While some cities on the tour will enjoy opening acts such as Free Nationals (Anderson .Paak’s band), UK soul singer Sasha Keable, and Canadian alt-R&B favorite Charlotte Day Wilson, Vancouver’s show will be all Givēon. That’s hardly a disappointment—his solo vocal presence has repeatedly proven powerful enough to fill entire arenas. Just earlier this month, he joined Drake on stage at the UK’s Wireless Festival and stole the spotlight in just a few notes.

This show also marks Giveon’s first headlining tour in over three years. Since his last tour, he’s been busy collaborating, performing at major festivals, and refining a sound that’s more atmospheric and emotionally nuanced than ever before.

Whether you’re still recovering from a heartbreak or simply appreciate masterful R&B, Givēon’s Vancouver stop is shaping up to be one of the must-see concerts of the year. Don’t wait—this one will sell out fast.


