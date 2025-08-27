Drake Crowned No. 1 R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the 21st Century by Billboard

As Billboard continues its “Greatest of the 21st Century” series this week, Drake’s coronation serves as both recognition of his unmatched run and a reminder: more than a decade in, he’s still shaping the future of music.

Drake has officially been named the No. 1 R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the 21st Century by Billboard, cementing his place as one of the most successful artists of all time. The chart — which spans from January 2000 through December 2024 — measures performance across Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, and Drake’s numbers left no room for debate.

Despite only entering the charts in 2009, Drake amassed an unprecedented 30 No. 1 hits on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, 135 top 10 entries, and 15 chart-topping albums. Together, those projects spent 67 weeks at No. 1, making him the most dominant act not only of the past 25 years but in the entire history of the charts.







Breaking Records and Redefining Hip-Hop Stardom

Crowned Greatest of the 21st Century, Drake’s rise was nothing short of meteoric. Balancing rap and R&B with pop sensibilities, his ability to seamlessly shift between hit singles, collaborations, and streaming power has made him a fixture on the charts. From early smashes like Best I Ever Had to streaming juggernauts like One Dance and God’s Plan, he has consistently shaped the sound of mainstream music.

His influence goes beyond numbers — Drake’s lyrics and hooks have become a cultural language, often finding second life as Instagram captions, TikTok trends, and viral memes.

Who Made the Rest of the Top 10?

While Drake sits at the top, Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the 21st Century retrospective also highlights other heavyweights:

Beyoncé landed at No. 2, leading all women on the list with eight No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 songs, including cultural staples like Single Ladies and Crazy in Love .

The Weeknd secured No. 3 with nine No. 1 hits and eight No. 1 albums, blending moody alt-R&B with global crossover appeal.

Chris Brown came in at No. 4, known for his consistency across nearly two decades of hits.

Usher placed fifth, driven largely by his iconic Confessions era.

Jay-Z, Rihanna, Eminem, Alicia Keys, and Lil Wayne rounded out the top 10.

Each of these artists has left a unique mark on R&B and hip-hop, but none matched Drake’s statistical dominance.

Drake’s Legacy: The Artist of a Generation

“Started from the bottom, now we’re here” — a lyric Drake once used to summarize his journey — now doubles as a career-defining truth. From Toronto mixtapes to global superstardom, Drake has rewritten what it means to be a hip-hop artist in the streaming era.

As Billboard continues its “Greatest of the 21st Century” series this week, Drake’s coronation serves as both recognition of his unmatched run and a reminder: more than a decade in, he’s still shaping the future of music.