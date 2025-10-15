D’Angelo, Neo-Soul Pioneer and Grammy-Winning R&B Icon, Dies at 51

More in E! News
-
E! News
Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
According to the SKIMS website, each thong comes “hand-tufted with a mix of curly and straight...
-
E! News
50 Cent’s Shreveport Empire: Rap Icon Plans to Turn Louisiana City Into Entertainment Powerhouse
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is once again proving he’s more than just a hip-hop heavyweight. The...
-
E! News
Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Announces Pregnancy: Rap Icon Set to Become Grandfather Again
Eminem is officially going to be a grandfather — again. The rapper’s eldest daughter, Alaina Marie...
-
E! News
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Spark Romance Buzz With Yacht Kiss After Orlando Bloom Split
Pop superstar Katy Perry appears to have found new love in an unexpected place — with...
-
E! News
Woody Allen Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Diane Keaton: “I Made Movies for an Audience of One”
Diane Keaton’s trademark wit, warmth, and charm shaped the tone of Woody Allen’s most acclaimed works,...
-
E! News
Elliot Page on Reuniting With Christopher Nolan for ‘The Odyssey’: “It Meant So Much to Me”
Elliot Page has officially reunited with acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan for the upcoming historical epic The...
-
E! News
Denise Richards’ Heartbreak Deepens: Actress Says Leaked Nudes by Ex Aaron Phypers ‘Devastated’ Her Family
Hollywood actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards is speaking out after her...
-
E! News
Gene Simmons Recovering After Scary Malibu SUV Crash: What We Know
Rock and roll icon Gene Simmons, co-founder and legendary bassist of KISS, is recovering at home...
-
E! News
No Doubt Reunites for Las Vegas Sphere Residency—Gwen Stefani Becomes First Woman to Headline the Iconic Venue
Las Vegas is about to get a little more “Hella Good.” Billboard has confirmed that Gwen...
-
E! News
Jonah Hill’s Jaw-Dropping Transformation Stuns Fans on Set of His New Movie ‘Cut Off’
Jonah Hill has once again reinvented himself — and this time, fans can barely recognize him....