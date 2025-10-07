Connect with us

PARTYNEXTDOOR Turns Up the Drama with "$$$ Film," a Cinematic Tribute to His Drake Collaboration

PARTYNEXTDOOR Turns Up the Drama with “$$$ Film,” a Cinematic Tribute to His Drake Collaboration

PARTYNEXTDOOR Turns Up the Drama with “$$$ Film,” a Cinematic Tribute to His Drake Collaboration

Grammy-winning, multi-platinum artist PARTYNEXTDOOR has gone full Hollywood. The OVO Sound star just dropped $$$ Film, a visually striking short picture inspired by his smash collaborative project with Drake, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Directed by Kid Art, the short film fuses cinematic storytelling with the raw emotion and sensuality that have made PARTYNEXTDOOR one of R&B’s most innovative voices.

The release marks another milestone in what has already been a banner year for the singer-songwriter. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U topped both the Billboard 200 and Apple Music charts, dominating global streaming platforms and reaffirming PARTYNEXTDOOR’s place among modern R&B’s elite.



A Visual Journey Through Lust, Love, and Fame

Described as “a cinematic masterpiece,” $$$ Film pulls viewers deep into the seductive, conflicted world that PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake built through their chart-topping collaboration. The short captures the duality of fame and intimacy — the allure of success contrasted with the isolation it often brings.

PartyNextDoor and Drake at a Toronto Show

PartyNextDoor and Drake at a Toronto Show

Featuring lush visuals and intimate vignettes from the artists’ 35 sold-out European shows, the film brings to life fan-favorite tracks like “OMW,” “Somebody Loves Me,” and “When He’s Gone.” Behind-the-scenes moments and emotional performance snippets are woven throughout, creating a filmic diary that documents PARTYNEXTDOOR’s whirlwind tour and the tidal wave of love from his global fanbase.

“The film doesn’t just accompany the music — it elevates it,” says director Kid Art. With his signature blend of moody lighting, stylized grit, and surreal visuals, the filmmaker captures the tension between pleasure and pain that defines PARTYNEXTDOOR’s best work.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor)

From Hitmaker to Visionary

Beyond the success of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, PARTYNEXTDOOR has been riding a creative high. His 2024 solo album P4 — featuring standout tracks “No Chill” and “Make It to the Morning” — continues to rack up streams, while his influence as a songwriter remains undeniable. With credits on Rihanna’s “Work” and DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts,” his pen game has shaped some of the biggest hits of the last decade.

With over 7 billion U.S. streams and 11 billion worldwide, PARTYNEXTDOOR isn’t just making music — he’s crafting a movement. $$$ Film stands as proof of his artistic evolution, merging the worlds of sound and cinema into one immersive experience.

As PARTYNEXTDOOR continues to push creative boundaries, one thing’s sure: the R&B auteur has turned his vision into an empire — and the world is watching.

