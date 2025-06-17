Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” Soars to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Sabrina Carpenter has officially made her mark as a pop force to be reckoned with, as her new single “Manchild” debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the start of a new chapter in her already impressive career. This milestone not only establishes Carpenter’s dominance in the pop scene but also makes her the only woman artist with multiple Hot 100 No. 1s since her first chart-topping hit, “Please Please Please,” which reigned in 2024.

“Manchild” is Sabrina Carpenter’s second No. 1 hit on the chart, and notably, the first to debut at the top spot. The single was released on June 5, and by June 12, it had already tallied 27.1 million official streams, 14 million radio airplay impressions, and 20,000 downloads in the United States. This debut reinforces Carpenter’s massive following and growing influence in the music world.

A New Era for Carpenter

The track is the lead single from her highly anticipated upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend, set to drop on August 29, 2025. “Manchild” is more than just a hit song; it’s a glimpse into Carpenter’s next phase as an artist, following her breakout success with Short n’ Sweet in 2024. On Instagram, Carpenter shared her excitement for the album, writing, “I can’t wait for it to be yours x.”







In addition to “Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter’s previous Billboard hits, such as “Espresso” and “Taste,” which peaked at No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, contributed to her impressive rise on the charts. She made history by being the second artist ever to have three songs in the Top 5 simultaneously, a feat previously achieved only by The Beatles.

Collaboration with Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen

As with her previous hits, “Manchild” was co-produced by Jack Antonoff, the celebrated producer behind chart-topping projects for artists like Taylor Swift and Lorde. Carpenter also co-wrote the song with Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen, known for her work with major artists like Halsey and Charlie Puth. The trio’s collaboration marks a creative powerhouse combining Carpenter’s fresh sound with Antonoff’s signature style.

Chart Milestones and Sales Achievements

In addition to its No. 1 debut, “Manchild” also claims the No. 1 spot on the Streaming Songs chart, marking Sabrina Carpenter’s third leader on this chart. Her single has become a fan favorite, as it also topped the vinyl charts, with 14,000 copies sold, the highest of the week.

This success continues Sabrina Carpenter’s reign as one of the top artists in pop music. She is not only breaking records with her hits but also changing the landscape for women in the industry. In a week where male-dominated charts usually dominate, Carpenter’s success proves that women are taking the reins of the Billboard Hot 100.

The Legacy of “Manchild”

“Manchild” adds to an iconic list of songs with “man” in their title to top the Hot 100, joining the ranks of hits like “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson and “When a Man Loves a Woman” by Percy Sledge. Carpenter’s song also stands out as the first No. 1 debut for Island Records and the 85th song to debut at No. 1 in the history of the Hot 100.

With “Manchild” blazing its way to the top and Man’s Best Friend on the horizon, it’s clear that Sabrina Carpenter is not just a pop sensation—she’s a mainstay in the music industry. As she continues to break records, fans are eagerly awaiting what comes next in this exciting new era.