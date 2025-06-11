Sabrina Carpenter Announces Man’s Best Friend Album With Bold Cover and #1 Hit Single

The Grammy winner is back with her seventh studio album, ‘Man’s Best Friend,’ dropping August 29—and the cover alone is already breaking the internet. Sabrina Carpenter’s rise from pop ingénue to genre-defining powerhouse shows no signs of slowing down. Hot off her Grammy wins for Short n’ Sweet, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter has officially announced her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, set for release on August 29, 2025.

Sabrina Carpenter teased the album during a casual Instagram Live on Wednesday, flipping through vinyls from icons like ABBA and Dolly Parton before revealing the record’s provocative cover—a jaw-dropping visual of her on all fours, with a suited figure gripping her hair. The bold imagery instantly lit up social media, signaling a fearless new era for the artist.

“Manchild” Makes History

Leading the new album rollout is the viral hit “Manchild”, a biting, high-gloss track that has already shot to No. 1 on both Spotify U.S. and Global charts. Written alongside frequent collaborators Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen, the single delivers Sabrina Carpenter’s signature mix of sharp wit and sugary melodies, wrapped in a cinematic video directed by Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia.







Critics and fans alike are hailing the track as one of her most polished and provocative to date—a cheeky takedown of boyish ego and emotional immaturity wrapped in disco-pop perfection.

A Legacy in the Making

New album Man’s Best Friend arrives one year after Short n’ Sweet, the platinum-selling album that catapulted Sabrina Carpenter into pop superstardom. That record sold over 10 million units globally, landed three singles—“Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Taste”—in Spotify’s Billions Club, and earned Carpenter six Grammy nominations.

She ultimately won Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance, cementing her as one of the genre’s most exciting voices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

Tour Dates and Takeovers

Sabrina Carpenter is also set to return to the road this fall for a second sold-out leg of her “Short n’ Sweet” North American tour, kicking off October 23 in Pittsburgh. She’ll headline five nights at Madison Square Garden in NYC and six nights at LA’s Crypto.com Arena, with the final show scheduled for November 23.

The tour expansion speaks to her skyrocketing demand and further proves that Carpenter is now operating in the same league as her pop contemporaries—on her own terms.

With Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter is embracing vulnerability, sensuality, and satire with full force. From a headline-grabbing album cover to a chart-topping single, she’s making it clear that 2025 belongs to her.