Newton School of Technology (NST), a pioneering institution in tech education, has announced the launch of its new campus in Pune in partnership with Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU). This collaboration aims to offer India’s first industry-driven, global B.Tech degree in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CS & AI). The move comes in response to an overwhelming number of applications from across India, expanding access to top-tier tech education for students in the western and southern regions of the country.









A Milestone in Tech Education

Building on the success of its initial cohort in collaboration with Rishihood University, NST’s partnership with ADYPU marks a significant expansion. The four-year residential undergraduate program is designed to revolutionize higher education in technology by providing an advanced, industry-relevant curriculum that nurtures future tech leaders. The program is UGC and AICTE approved, ensuring that students receive top-quality, future-ready education.

Innovative Collaboration

Speaking about the partnership, Siddharth Maheshwari, Co-founder of Newton School of Technology, expressed his excitement: “The success of NST X Rishihood University has motivated us to expand our presence in central India. We have partnered with ADYPU to foster our common goal of offering students a world-class education to shape the tech leaders of tomorrow. Together, we look forward to equipping students with the skills to overcome real-life challenges. NST’s flagship batch students have truly raised the bar, achieving remarkable global recognition in their very first year.”

Maheshwari highlighted the achievements of NST students, including qualifying for the ICPC regionals, the most prestigious coding contest for university students worldwide. He also mentioned Mehak, a first-year student who secured an internship worth ₹1.25 lakh through the Google Summer of Code 2024, standing out as one of just 1220 contributors selected from 73 countries. This underscores the caliber and potential of NST students.

World-Class Curriculum and Faculty

The B.Tech in CS & AI program features a meticulously curated curriculum designed and delivered by faculty from renowned institutions such as MIT and Stanford, along with seasoned professionals from leading MAANG companies. The curriculum empowers students to think critically, solve complex problems, and thrive in a fast-paced tech environment, ensuring their success in the industry.

Opportunities and Innovation

The partnership between NST and ADYPU brings together the best in education and career opportunities, ensuring an exceptional learning experience and promising career outcomes for aspiring students. Dr. Ajeenkya DY Patil, President of Ajeenkya DY Patil University, emphasized the significance of the collaboration: “Our collaboration with Newton School of Technology represents a significant step forward in our quest to drive innovation and foster sustainable development in technology. Together, we are poised to harness the power of collective expertise and drive positive change that will benefit stakeholders across the ecosystem.”

ADYPU is dedicated to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and research methodologies to develop groundbreaking solutions that address industry challenges and drive sustainable growth. The university is committed to establishing platforms for collaborative learning, knowledge exchange, and skill development, empowering industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and future leaders.

A Diverse and Dynamic Campus

The NST campus promises a rich, diverse environment with students from various backgrounds, perspectives, and abilities, providing a holistic learning experience with global exposure. Students will have the opportunity to pitch their startup ideas directly to venture capitalists and stand a chance to raise funds, with an added advantage of a ₹1 crore startup fund available to them.

Apply Now

As Newton School of Technology continues to expand its footprint in India, the launch of the new campus in Pune in partnership with Ajeenkya DY Patil University represents a significant step in its mission to provide world-class tech education. Prospective students can apply now for the next round of admissions and join a program designed to equip them with the skills and knowledge to excel in the rapidly evolving tech industry.

For more information and to apply, visit the NST admissions page.