The Supreme Court has issued a notice seeking a response from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre regarding the alleged paper leaks and malpractices in the NEET UG 2024 exam. This comes as protests erupt in Delhi and Hyderabad, with students demanding justice over the integrity of the exam.

Read More: Supreme Court Directs NEET Retest After Grace Marks Controversy

Four individuals have been arrested in Bihar in connection with the leak of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) question paper. The arrests included three aspirants—Anurag Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and Amit Anand—along with Sikandar Yadavendu, a junior engineer at the Danapur municipal council.

Mastermind Amit Anand’s confession has sent shockwaves across the nation. He admitted to orchestrating the leak and disclosed that candidates were provided with the leaked paper and answers for a price ranging from Rs 30-32 lakh. His confession revealed that burnt remains of the question paper and answer sheet were discovered at his residence, further solidifying the evidence against him. He also admitted to having engaged in similar leaks in the past, shedding light on the extent of the corruption within the examination system.









Anurag Yadav’s arrest, in connection with result irregularities, further highlights the widespread impact of the paper leak. He confessed that the leaked paper he received matched the actual exam paper, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the examination process. All four of the accused admitted that they had received the question paper a day prior to the exam and used it to memorize the answers. In a statement to the police, they said the exact questions were asked in the exam the next day.

Read More: Bihar Police Uncover Post-Dated Cheques in NEET-UG Paper Leak Investigation

Government and Education Ministry Response

The Union Education Ministry has sought a report from the Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit regarding the irregularities in the NEET exam. The government remains committed to ensuring the sanctity of examinations and protecting the interests of students. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized that strong action would be taken against any NTA functionaries found guilty of involvement in irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam.

NHAI Clarification

In response to recent reports linking the NEET paper leak accused to a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) guest house in Patna, NHAI has clarified that it does not operate a guest house in Patna, refuting any claims suggesting otherwise. The authority has urged the media to rectify any misinformation already disseminated and acknowledge this clarification.

Nationwide Protests

Student unions have intensified their protests against the controversy surrounding the NEET 2024 exam results. In Hyderabad, a significant protest rally began on Tuesday from Himayat Nagar and proceeded to the Ambedkar statue at Tankbund. In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders joined the protests at Jantar Mantar, demanding transparency and accountability in the conduct of the NEET UG 2024 exam.

Read More: NEET UG 2024 Row: Supreme Court Issues Notice as Protests Erupt in Delhi and Hyderabad Over ‘Grace Marks and Paper Leak’ Issue