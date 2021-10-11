Super 30’s Anand ties up with Japanese initiative to redefine school education

Ace mathematician and Super 30 Anand Kumar is collaborating with an online Japanese initiative to make school education more meaningful with tailor-made classes for students. The initiative launched by Japanese company ‘I’m beside you’, aims to make Kumar’s teaching accessible to millions of students globally following his popularity in Japan.









The company enables online communication tailored to each individual’s personality and has roped in the best of teaching brains from across the world with the objective of making the whole society a borderless school and cater to each person as a unique and irreplaceable individual, according to a press statement issued by the company.

“He has been roped in for the unique initiative to reach out to millions of students. This is a project that symbolises the Japan-India collaboration in the Corona era, in which two Japanese startups collaborate with world-famous educator Anand Kumar,” said Wataru Kamiya, President of ‘I’m beside you’.

“In addition, we have positioned India as the most important base for global service development, and will continue to take on the challenge of providing services to 1.4 billion people in India. This is an important collaboration with Anand Kumar,” he said in the statement.

He said that the larger objective of ‘I’m beside you’ is to “make society as a whole a school.”

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband service plans India launch in Dec 2022

Kumar is globally acclaimed for his pioneering ”Super 30” initiative which has a phenomenal success rate of grooming students from the underprivileged sections for India’s highly competitive IIT entrance exams.