Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Auto Expo 2023 – Components Show sees largest-ever footfall: CII

Auto Expo 2023 - Components Show sees largest-ever footfall: CII

Auto

Auto Expo 2023 – Components Show sees largest-ever footfall: CII

Press Trust of India
Published on

The Auto Expo 2023 – Components Show ended on Sunday with the largest-ever footfall of 1,22,500 business delegates from 65 countries, CII said.



The event had pavilions from Japan and South Korea, among other countries. “The 800 plus exhibitors from 15 countries with six country pavilions from France, Germany, Japan, Poland, South Korea, and the UK, witnessed packed stalls with serious visitors from India and overseas during the four-day exhibition at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi,” the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said.

Also read: Fitch Ratings downgrades dollar-denominated bonds of 2 cos of Azure Power Global

There were over 1,400 new products on display which were the special attraction among the visitors at this year’s expo. Some of the innovations and futuristic products on display included low weight tailgate and sunroof, tyre changing attachment for EVs, energy-efficient power control units, nano-catalyst for coating CDPF, friction motor cooling system, semi-solid li-ion cell, etc.

The expo was organised jointly by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), CII, and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) from January 12-15.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

From milk and bread to Ganga Jal, India rode the 10-minute delivery wave in full swing

India rode the 10-minute delivery wave in 2022 through Zepto
By January 16, 2023
Swiggy rolls out ambulance service for delivery executives, dependents

Swiggy rolls out ambulance service for delivery executives, dependents
By January 16, 2023
BoM to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore from share sale in Q4: MD

BoM to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore from share sale in Q4: MD
By January 16, 2023
InstaSafe Technologies partners with leading cloud services distributor ZNet Technologies to deliver enterprise security solutions pan-India

Startups

InstaSafe Technologies partners with cloud services distributor ZNet Tech
NDTV's takeover by Adani: Is there a question to be asked on Indian media independence?

Opinion

NDTV’s takeover by Adani: Is there a question to be asked on media independence? 
Pheal Empowers Physical Therapists with a New-Age App Backed by INR 2.25 Crores Seed Funding

Funding News

Pheal Empowers Physical Therapists with a New-Age App Backed by INR 2.25 Crores Seed Funding
To Top
Loading...