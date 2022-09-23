Meat delivery brand Freshsharp raises USD 125K

Freshsharp, a Bihar-based startup that sells fresh meat, seafood and other fresh animal protein online, has raised a seed fund of USD 1.25 lakh (about Rs 1.01 crore) through equity from lead investor Ok Acquired and angel Investor Syed Akbar Raza Ahmed and Hussain Ahmad.









With this new round of seed funding, the current valuation of Freshsharp now stands at USD 1 million, said a company statement. “The brand aims to utilise the fresh funds for financial and technological assistance to elevate their businesses and enhance growth,” it said. Founded in December 2020, Freshsharp has started expanding its business in Bihar and West Bengal this year.

Freshsharp CEO and Founder Majaz Hassan said: “We will use the funds raised to strengthen our ecosystem to meet the necessities of small and traditional vendors, dealers/distributors, farmer communities, processors and retailers. This will further boost disbursements, given the various opportunities that we have at present.”