Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Meat delivery brand Freshsharp raises USD 125K

Meat delivery brand Freshsharp raises USD 125K

Funding News

Meat delivery brand Freshsharp raises USD 125K

Press Trust of India
Published on

Freshsharp, a Bihar-based startup that sells fresh meat, seafood and other fresh animal protein online, has raised a seed fund of USD 1.25 lakh (about Rs 1.01 crore) through equity from lead investor Ok Acquired and angel Investor Syed Akbar Raza Ahmed and Hussain Ahmad.



With this new round of seed funding, the current valuation of Freshsharp now stands at USD 1 million, said a company statement. “The brand aims to utilise the fresh funds for financial and technological assistance to elevate their businesses and enhance growth,” it said. Founded in December 2020, Freshsharp has started expanding its business in Bihar and West Bengal this year.

Also read: Light Microfinance attracts funding of USD 24.5 mn led by UK’s impact investor BII

Freshsharp CEO and Founder Majaz Hassan said: “We will use the funds raised to strengthen our ecosystem to meet the necessities of small and traditional vendors, dealers/distributors, farmer communities, processors and retailers. This will further boost disbursements, given the various opportunities that we have at present.”


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Awign raises $15 mn in funding round co-led by Bertelsmann India, Amicus Capital

Funding News

Awign raises $15 mn in funding round co-led by Bertelsmann India, Amicus Capital
Deconstruct aims to be Rs 100 cr brand in 2 yrs, raises Rs 16 crore in funding

Funding News

Deconstruct aims to be Rs 100 cr brand in 2 yrs, raises Rs 16 crore in funding
BlackSoil crosses $300 million milestone, invests $40 million in Q1

Funding News

BlackSoil crosses $300 million milestone, invests $40 million in Q1
To Top
Loading...