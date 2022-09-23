Antano and Harini hosted the World’s First Installation Concert which left the audience stirred so deep that tears of gratitude and emotion, thunderous standing ovation filled the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir auditorium in Bandra, for the artists, Antano Solar John, Harini Ramachandran, the ‘Installation’ Wizards and their able team.

Talking about this one-of-a-kind concert, Antano Solar John, Co-Creator of the Excellence Installation Technology said, “Excellence Installations is a breakthrough in the field of personal change & evolution, opening up a world of possibilities with innate capability development. We are delighted that with A&H Installation concert, more people could come and experience this powerful technology. The day is not far away when people would no longer have to languish in mediocrity. One where getting new capabilities will be as simple as an outfit change and all of that made possible with Excellence Installations.”









Prior to the Concert, the audience were put through a mini ‘Expanding Horizons’ workshop by Antano & Harini the creators of Excellence Installation Technology, the most advanced and cutting-edge technology for Personal Evolution. Without any set playlist, the A&H Installation Concert was composed and delivered LIVE, based on the current juncture of life the participants are at, their dreams, aspirations, the existing unconscious patterning and their neurological responses to the ongoing installations.

With predictive intelligence of Excellence Installations, participants got exactly the changes in their mindset, beliefs, thinking, patterns, habits, and capabilities, altogether creating a pivotal shift in their life.

“As a singer and musician, I firmly believe in the power of music. More importantly, this concert was an absolute dream, where I could marry my love for singing and change life trajectories through Excellence Installations. With each such move, we are inching closer to taking Excellence Installations to the 7 Billion people across the globe and making excellence a birthright for everyone,” Harini Ramachandran, Co-Founder of Antano & Harini, Legacy Accelerators said.

Harini Ramachandran, who is also popularly called ‘Singer Megha’, is a popular playback singer who has sung the iconic ‘Jessie’s land’ from Ekk Deewana Tha, a remake of the Tamil classic ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya’ composed by Academy and Grammy Award winner A R Rahman. She has sung over 75 songs in various films for all the top composers. Combining music and installations, this was a never-before experience that the audience wasn’t imagining would be so deep, meaningful and life-transforming.

Attending the concert, Janice Chandran, Educator, says, “This melodious and soul-touching experience transported me back to the day I was born till my moment now and what all of the life experiences meant. It just gave so much insight and clarity on my journey until now and the way forward for the impact I want to create”.

Antano & Harini envision that Installation Concerts will be soon performed all over the world as it’s a new category, that’s never been done before and is immensely powerful. Antano & Harini dream of performing Installation Concerts all over the world along with her entire Team of Excellence Installation Specialists-cum-Musicians.

“Having personally experienced a complete shift in terms of my thinking, mindset, behaviour, and capabilities, I got my loved ones and top team members to experience the power of Excellence Installations. They are all walking back with such a deep and profoundly moving experience. A&H makes “change from within” feel so natural and look so cool!,” said Disha Parekh, Entrepreneur.

Divya D’souza, an entrepreneur, further added, “I was only flowing in the humming and soft guitar and never knew when something shifted deep within me. I’m getting so many new ideas for my next big project and most importantly, I feel this ease that Yes! It’ll be done now!”