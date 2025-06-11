Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill

Skywatchers, stargazers, and astrology lovers, get ready for a celestial spectacle as June’s full strawberry moon rises on the night of June 10, 2025. This year’s moon isn’t just a seasonal treat—it coincides with a Major Lunar Standstill, a rare astronomical event that won’t happen again for nearly two decades.

At 3:44 a.m. ET on June 11, the moon will reach peak illumination, casting its soft glow across the night sky. But unlike most full moons, this one will appear exceptionally low on the horizon—thanks to the lunar standstill, a phenomenon that only occurs every 18.6 years when the moon’s orbit reaches its maximum tilt relative to Earth.

If you want the best view of this ethereal moonrise, head to a place with unobstructed views of the horizon, and be prepared for a show that links astronomy and ancient seasonal traditions.

Why Is It Called the “Strawberry Moon”?

Contrary to what the name suggests, the Strawberry Moon isn’t pink or red—though it may appear slightly reddish near the horizon due to atmospheric filtering. The name comes from the Old Farmer’s Almanac and Indigenous traditions, marking the strawberry harvest in the northeastern U.S.

This full moon is nature’s reminder that summer is near, and ripe berries aren’t far behind.







A Celestial Pairing with Scorpio’s Heart

What makes this year’s Strawberry Moon even more special is its proximity to Antares, the bright red star known as the ‘Heart of the Scorpion’, in the constellation Scorpius. The moon and Antares will appear side-by-side in the sky, creating a breathtaking pairing of glowing red and lunar silver.

What Is a Major Lunar Standstill?

A Major Lunar Standstill occurs when the moon’s orbital tilt reaches its peak, making it appear either very high or very low in the sky during full moons and new moons. This standstill, happening only once every 18.6 years, alters how and where the moon appears to rise and set. In 2025, that means this full moon will be the lowest full moon in decades.

What’s Next?

The next full moon after this strawberry show will be the Buck Moon on July 10, 2025, named after the time when deer begin sprouting new antlers. But don’t wait for July to look up—tonight’s moon promises a rare alignment of beauty, symbolism, and science.

And just days later, on June 20, 2025, the summer solstice arrives, marking the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Between now and then, the moon’s presence will continue to light up the night sky in celebration of seasonal change.