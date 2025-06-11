Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill

Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill June Moon

News

Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Skywatchers, stargazers, and astrology lovers, get ready for a celestial spectacle as June’s full strawberry moon rises on the night of June 10, 2025. This year’s moon isn’t just a seasonal treat—it coincides with a Major Lunar Standstill, a rare astronomical event that won’t happen again for nearly two decades.

At 3:44 a.m. ET on June 11, the moon will reach peak illumination, casting its soft glow across the night sky. But unlike most full moons, this one will appear exceptionally low on the horizon—thanks to the lunar standstill, a phenomenon that only occurs every 18.6 years when the moon’s orbit reaches its maximum tilt relative to Earth.

If you want the best view of this ethereal moonrise, head to a place with unobstructed views of the horizon, and be prepared for a show that links astronomy and ancient seasonal traditions.

Why Is It Called the “Strawberry Moon”?

Contrary to what the name suggests, the Strawberry Moon isn’t pink or red—though it may appear slightly reddish near the horizon due to atmospheric filtering. The name comes from the Old Farmer’s Almanac and Indigenous traditions, marking the strawberry harvest in the northeastern U.S.

This full moon is nature’s reminder that summer is near, and ripe berries aren’t far behind.



A Celestial Pairing with Scorpio’s Heart

What makes this year’s Strawberry Moon even more special is its proximity to Antares, the bright red star known as the ‘Heart of the Scorpion’, in the constellation Scorpius. The moon and Antares will appear side-by-side in the sky, creating a breathtaking pairing of glowing red and lunar silver.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

What Is a Major Lunar Standstill?

A Major Lunar Standstill occurs when the moon’s orbital tilt reaches its peak, making it appear either very high or very low in the sky during full moons and new moons. This standstill, happening only once every 18.6 years, alters how and where the moon appears to rise and set. In 2025, that means this full moon will be the lowest full moon in decades.

What’s Next?

The next full moon after this strawberry show will be the Buck Moon on July 10, 2025, named after the time when deer begin sprouting new antlers. But don’t wait for July to look up—tonight’s moon promises a rare alignment of beauty, symbolism, and science.

And just days later, on June 20, 2025, the summer solstice arrives, marking the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Between now and then, the moon’s presence will continue to light up the night sky in celebration of seasonal change.

April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Piston Raises $7.5M to Disrupt Fleet Fuel Payments With Cardless, Fraud-Free Platform Spark Capital, with support from Pear VC and BOND

Piston Raises $7.5M to Disrupt Fleet Fuel Payments With Cardless, Fraud-Free Platform
By June 11, 2025
Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill June Moon

Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill
By June 11, 2025
Who’s Really Behind the Chaos in Downtown L.A.? Unmasking the Agitators Disrupting Anti-ICE Protests LA curfew karen Bass Mayor Jim Mcdowell Donald Trump Gavin Newsom

Who’s Really Behind the Chaos in Downtown L.A.? Unmasking the Agitators Disrupting Anti-ICE Protests
By June 11, 2025
Stephen King’s The Institute Brings Psychic Horror to MGM+ This July: Watch the Chilling Trailer Now

Stephen King’s The Institute Brings Psychic Horror to MGM+ This July: Watch the Chilling Trailer Now
By June 11, 2025
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Malia’s Stage Name and Her Quest for Independence Obama Daughter Hollywood Barack obama

Michelle Obama Opens Up About Malia’s Stage Name and Her Quest for Independence
By June 11, 2025
Rachel Brosnahan to Star Season 2 of Apple TV+’s ‘Presumed Innocent’ Jo Murray’s legal thriller novel Dissection of a Murder, David E. Kelley, J J Abrams, and Jake Gyllenhaal Bad Robot

Rachel Brosnahan to Star Season 2 of Apple TV+’s ‘Presumed Innocent’
By June 11, 2025
Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns iLottery Online Gambling Addiction

Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns
By June 11, 2025
Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis FunCom Gameplay

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis
By June 11, 2025
Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs

Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs
By June 11, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis FunCom Gameplay

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis
By June 11, 2025
Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill June Moon

Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill
By June 11, 2025
Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs

Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs
By June 11, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
Salma Hayek Stuns at 58 on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover

Hollywood

Salma Hayek Stuns at 58 on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover
Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP Formula 1 F1 FIA

Emilia Romagna GP

Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP
To Top
Loading...