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‘Josephine’ Trailer: Channing Tatum’s Darkest Role Yet in Sundance-Winning Drama

Josephine Trailer Channing Tatum Gemma Chan Mason Reeves Sundance Film Festival Trailer

Movies & Documentaries

‘Josephine’ Trailer: Channing Tatum’s Darkest Role Yet in Sundance-Winning Drama

Screen Plunge

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The first trailer for “Josephine” has arrived, offering a haunting first look at the Sundance Film Festival breakout that turned heads with its devastating story, powerful performances and striking child lead. Starring Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan and newcomer Mason Reeves, the psychological drama Josephine follows an eight-year-old girl whose life is shattered after she witnesses a horrific crime in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. The film, written and directed by Beth de Araújo, draws heavily from the filmmaker’s own lived experiences.

The trailer immediately makes clear that “Josephine” is far removed from the conventional roles audiences may associate with Channing Tatum. Instead, the actor plays a desperate father struggling to understand how to help his traumatized daughter while confronting his own fears about what happened.

Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan Face a Family Nightmare

Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan portray Josephine’s parents, who are forced into an agonizing emotional battle after their daughter becomes the sole witness to the crime.

Rather than focusing solely on the event itself, Beth de Araújo appears to tell the story through Josephine’s fractured, childlike perspective. That approach gives the movie an unsettling intimacy, with the trailer repeatedly placing viewers inside the young girl’s experience.

One particularly tense moment shows Tatum’s character attempting to reach his daughter emotionally, asking her to look him in the eye and tell him the truth.

The film also stars Philip Ettinger, alongside Michael Angelo Covino, Dana Millican and Syra McCarthy.

Mason Reeves Emerges as the Film’s Breakout Star

The biggest surprise surrounding “Josephine” may be Mason Reeves, who makes her feature-film debut as the title character.

Mason Reeves was just eight years old when the movie was filmed, yet her performance has already attracted major critical attention. One early assessment described it as potentially one of the standout child performances of the decade.

That buzz helped propel “Josephine” into the spotlight at Sundance, where the film won both the Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic and the Audience Award.

That combination is particularly significant. Only a small group of films have managed to win both of Sundance Film Festival’s major U.S. dramatic prizes, including “CODA” and “Minari.” “CODA” subsequently went on to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, raising expectations for “Josephine” as the awards season approaches.

From Sundance Sensation to Awards Contender

Following its Sundance success, “Josephine” secured a competitive seven-figure acquisition deal with Sumerian Pictures, which has also committed to an awards campaign.

The film subsequently screened in competition at the Berlin International Film Festival and will continue its festival run at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The growing festival presence could make “Josephine” one of the year’s most closely watched independent films, particularly if Reeves, Tatum and de Araújo continue generating awards-season momentum.

For Tatum, meanwhile, the movie represents a striking dramatic departure. The trailer showcases an actor operating almost entirely in a space of fear, vulnerability and parental desperation.

‘Josephine’ Release Date

“Josephine” is scheduled to arrive exclusively in U.S. theaters on November 20, 2026, through Sumerian Pictures.

With its Sundance double victory, acclaimed young star and increasingly strong awards positioning, the film is already shaping up as one of the year’s most intriguing theatrical dramas.

And if the first trailer is any indication, “Josephine” isn’t simply another Sundance success story; it could be the movie that turns Channing Tatum’s dramatic career into an entirely new conversation.

  • Josephine Trailer Channing Tatum Gemma Chan Mason Reeves Sundance Film Festival Trailer
  • Josephine Trailer Channing Tatum Gemma Chan Mason Reeves Sundance Film Festival Trailer

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