Lemme Be, a new-age period care brand launched in 2020 is all set to turn EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) positive in Q2 FY 2023. One of the first brands in the menstrual wellness space to not only reach this milestone in the shortest period but also achieve this with the smallest capital raise.

The period care startup is growing month on month and recorded a revenue of more than INR 35 Million over the last quarter of 2022. Lemme Be is now looking to clock an ARR of INR 360 million by the end of this fiscal year 7X growth from March 22 ARR (Annual Revenue Run Rate).

Driven by multiple factors, it is now eyeing a significant uptick in revenue this year by expanding its sales channels both nationally and internationally. Along with constant product development and innovation, the brand is adding new products to its portfolio every month so that it caters to the needs of its customers. Additionally, the inclusive period care brand has extended the loyalty of its existing customers with repeat buys – in December 2022, the brand grew 50% over November 2022.









“We are delighted to continue our growth story. Our customers have been our biggest inspiration to drive us to where we are today, which makes us put our 100% each day to better the period journey of every menstruator. Being a digital-first brand, we keep on investing in influencer and digital marketing each month using all possible channels in India, and internationally. Additionally, our offline presence of more than 2,000+ touchpoints has helped us reach the doorsteps of our customers. These aspects are further helping us on our path to profitability,” said Vinod Abrol – Co-Founder, and CFO of Lemme Be.

Adding to that, Founder & CEO, Devidutta Dash said, “We have built Lemme Be based on consumer data research and reviews whole, we are aligned with the new age younger consumers and early adopters in India, UAE, and other international markets. We have developed a strong understanding of consumers’ pain points and their menstrual behavior with our scale of offerings, and now we are well positioned to expand our offerings suitable for this segment. Our remarkable success has motivated us to expand our venture internationally while maintaining a healthy growth trajectory of the company’s revenues.”

Lemme Be has so far raised ₹13.5 crores, including ₹11.5 crores in the Pre-Series A round and ₹2 crores in debt. The brand aims to eventually establish itself as a Global Company from India which tackles the taboo of menstruation by imparting education to the Gen Zs and Gen Alphas about period hygiene. The inclusive startup brand positions itself as a menstrual hygiene brand for all menstruators.

Lemme Be, a GenZ and inclusive period care brand founded in Nov 2020 by Ms. Devidutta Dash and Mr. Vinod Abrol, focuses on bringing uniquely designed period care products and educational content to support every young menstruators period journey. The digital-first brand has curated a special range of products exclusively for teens and young adults which prioritizes care & comfort that is trendy, affordable & sustainable. Along with its expansion in India, the brand is seeing growth in Dubai and Australian markets. It’s also backed by the trust of marquee investors.