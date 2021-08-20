Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, menstrual health took a backseat. As some countries emerge from the peak of the pandemic and restrictions on movement begin to ease, the challenge for millions of people who menstruate continues. Periods don’t stop and for millions of people across the world, it is critical to ensure their human rights, health and dignity.









This is where Avni, a startup focused on a modern approach to traditional menstrual care, has stepped in. It is actively working towards creating awareness around menstrual healthcare practices.

MyBigPlunge caught with the Sujata Pawar, Co-founder and CEO of Avni for an interaction:

Menstrual health is still very much a taboo in India. How does it feel to be a menstrual health/sanitary startup? How did you come up with the idea to be a startup in this sector?

It happened when I experienced rashes due to chemical-based chemical sanitary napkins. I realized that a lot of products in the market had some sort of chemical. And there were no 100% organic products available in the market. That is when I decided to study and dig in deeper. I was surprised to discover that there were many women who were facing similar skin-problems, and again the reason was the same, chemical-based sanitary napkins. That is when I spoke to my husband, and we together decided to start Avni a startup for menstrual health and hygiene products.

What is the response/feedback like from the consumers?

The feedback has been overwhelming. So far, we have already served over 10000 customers across all the metros and major tier 1 cities and even towns pan India.

Is Avni also engaged in creating awareness about the importance of taking care of personal (menstrual) health? Do you face any challenges along the way? Please elaborate.

Yes, Avni is actively working towards creating awareness around menstrual healthcare practices. We recently launched the project – D.A.A.G. under which we collaborated with local NGOs to conduct information and awareness sessions with young girls from resource poor communities in remotest of the areas. Even during the lockdown, Avni was trying its best to not to stop its series of session and cater virtually to the best extent.

The pandemic has given a hard blow to menstrual health across the world. Households across countries are not able to afford sanitary pads. Do you think the governments should play an active role in providing incentives to make sanitary pads affordable?

The government has been providing sanitary pads at government pharmacies at discounted price. However, the availability and awareness are the two major hurdles. The government must focus on distributing the supplies and organizing regular awareness session to break the myths and society taboo around the same.

How does Avni as a brand stand up to competition. Please elaborate

We are not just making skin-friendly products, our products are chemical-free, environment friendly and organic. In addition to this, we are not just a product centric startup, but also knowledge driven. We have launched India’s first menstrual care helpline.

What has the brand been doing to reach out to customers?

We have a good online presence across 12 online retailers including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, 1mg, Qtrove, Shycart, Vayas Sakhi, Upciclo, ThePinkBox, Indiamart, Bkarmic, Emoment. In addition to this, we have been aggressively driving our digital marketing with a major focus on influencers.

What is your outlook?

I see that with an aggressive approach, we can attain a healthy environment for women and adapt to beneficial practices.

Avni, founded in August 2020, in Thane – Maharashtra, is a young startup focused on a modern approach to traditional menstrual care. Founded by the husband-wife duo – Sujata Pawar and Apurv Agrawal, Avni brings conscious menstrual care products for women. The brand offers well researched, innovative, tested, natural products to facilitate a healthy menstrual cycle. The co-founders envision Avni to emerge as a reliable women’s health brand with the support of medical experts, 24×7 helpline, and conscious products right from menarche to menopause.