Aquaconnect, India’s leading aquaculture technology platform has been selected for the fifth class of Google for Startups Accelerator (GFC) India. The Google for Startups Accelerator for India is focused on supporting great startups that are solving societal and economic challenges specific to the country, using advanced technology. Out of the 700 startups screened for the program, Aquaconnect, along with 15 other start-ups, has been selected to be part of the GFS India program.









Rajamanohar Somasundaram, Founder and CEO, Aquaconnect, said the company is excited to be part of the Google startup accelerator. “We believe that this is a great validation for our technology-enabled impact work with shrimp and fish farmers. We are looking forward to receiving mentorship and support from the network of Google and industry mentors for more inclusive solutions to navigate the challenges in the aquaculture value chain.”

Under the GFSA-India program, Aquaconnect has an opportunity to work with Google mentors and industry experts on tech guidance, machine learning, product strategy, UX and design, leadership workshops, networking opportunities and Public Relations support.

In addition to farm advisory and a digital store for farm care inputs and equipment, Aquaconnect creates efficient market linkages for farmers to connect value chain players and get formal finance, insurance and sell their harvest produce. The company raised $4 million in July in pre-Series A round led by Rebright Partners and Flourish Ventures, AgFunder and 6G Capital also participated in this round, along with existing investors Omnivore and HATCH-Norway.

Founded in 2017, Aquaconnect is a full-stack technology venture that pioneers in the development of machine learning and satellite remote sensing technologies. The company works with 35000+ farmers in various states of India. Aquaconnect is funded by HATCH-Norway, India’s Agritech venture capital pioneer Omnivore, Japan’s Rebright Partners and flourish ventures.

Furthermore, Aquaconnect is recognized by Forbes Asia 100 to watch and World Changing Idea 2020 by Fast Company. The Company is also an innovator at Seafood Innovation Project and Hatch Accelerator, Norwegian Seafood Innovation Cluster. Aquaconnect is a platinum winner of Agriculture insuretech award by World Bank Group.