Ninjacart launches USD 25-mn agri seed fund

Ninjacart launches USD 25-mn agri seed fund

Agri-platform lending platform Ninjacart on Friday said it has launched a USD 25-million agri seed fund to support emerging and new-age start-ups in the agriculture sector.



To boost tech innovation and accelerate disruption, Ninjacart will make seed investments in start-ups, entrepreneurs and tech innovators who present sustainable and tech-enabled solutions, the company said in a statement. In addition, Ninjacart will invest in teams that have great tech abilities but may lack a solution or an idea at the moment.

“We have come a long way and we now wish to give back to the system by investing in new ideas and teams that are working hard to bring about change,” Ninjacart co-founder and CEO Thirukumaran Nagarajan said.


