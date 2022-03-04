SPI, Adani Solar to promote solar energy usage in rural areas of 4 states

Connect with us

Business

Press Trust of India
Smart Power India (SPI) on Friday announced partnering with Adani Solar to encourage solar energy usage in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.



While SPI is a subsidiary of the US-based The Rockefeller Foundation, Adani Solar is the solar photovoltaic manufacturing arm of Adani Group. In a statement, SPI said it “has signed a non-financial and non-commercial memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Solar in a bid to ensure equitable access to last-mile electricity and encourage energy transition in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha states”.

The MoU aims at promoting the usage of solar rooftop panels and achieving five megawatts (MW) of solar deployment through Adani Solar’s channel partners in rural and peri-urban areas of the said states, it said. SPI Chief Executive Officer Jaideep Mukerji said, “We are excited to partner with Adani Solar and optimistic that their world-leading expertise in renewable energy will be a tremendous amplifier for SPI’s mission of creating C&I (commercial and industrial) ecosystem across the nation.”

Adani Solar Head (Retail) Cecil Augustine said, “We have a huge network of channel partners who will benefit from SPI’s vast experience and field expertise in furthering the adoption of renewable energy models like rooftop solar.”


