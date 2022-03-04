Business
SPI, Adani Solar to promote solar energy usage in rural areas of 4 states
Smart Power India (SPI) on Friday announced partnering with Adani Solar to encourage solar energy usage in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.
While SPI is a subsidiary of the US-based The Rockefeller Foundation, Adani Solar is the solar photovoltaic manufacturing arm of Adani Group. In a statement, SPI said it “has signed a non-financial and non-commercial memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Solar in a bid to ensure equitable access to last-mile electricity and encourage energy transition in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha states”.
Also read: Foreign investment in Indian real estate jumps 3-fold to USD 23.9 bn during 2017-21: Report
The MoU aims at promoting the usage of solar rooftop panels and achieving five megawatts (MW) of solar deployment through Adani Solar’s channel partners in rural and peri-urban areas of the said states, it said. SPI Chief Executive Officer Jaideep Mukerji said, “We are excited to partner with Adani Solar and optimistic that their world-leading expertise in renewable energy will be a tremendous amplifier for SPI’s mission of creating C&I (commercial and industrial) ecosystem across the nation.”
Adani Solar Head (Retail) Cecil Augustine said, “We have a huge network of channel partners who will benefit from SPI’s vast experience and field expertise in furthering the adoption of renewable energy models like rooftop solar.”