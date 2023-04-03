Professional networking startup Blue Circle raises fresh round of funding

Professional networking startup Blue Circle on Monday said it has raised a fresh round of funding from leading CXOs from private equity, tech, healthcare and legal sectors.









The Gurugram-based startup has raised more than USD 500,000 through 2 rounds of angel funding so far and is planning a pre-series A round in next few months, a statement said. Currently, the Blue Circle App is exclusive to senior leaders with more than 15,000 C-Suite Executives engaged in sharing opportunities, business requirements and insights . “I am thankful to the investors for their faith in us and for the momentum their presence brings. We’re introducing exciting, new tools for members to collaborate and synergistically harness India’s multi-sectoral growth”, said Siddharth Anand, Founder and CEO, Blue Circle.

So far, members have exchanged thousands of business opportunities across 31 sectors, high traffic ones being in tech, e-mobility, renewable energy, healthcare and agriculture. To further facilitate the exchange of opportunities, the company has launched a new version – Blue Circle 2.0, introducing a unique tool through which members can find professionals open to collaborating on projects related to their jobs and interests. The new version will also invite content creators & contributors to share meaningful industry content & conversations. As of now, the platform has enabled tens and thousands of connections & conversations among members. Blue Circle has also hosted over 100+ offline and virtual events across sectors and provided quality member engagement.

Prolific leaders such as Arvind Nair (Former CEO of Domino’s India & presently Founder & Chairman of the Private Equity Fund, CarpediemCapital Advisors), Malahara Raju Pinnelli (Global Vice President of a leading tech company, Ecolab), Shivpriya Nanda (Legal professional and Partner at the leading Law firm, J. Sagar & Associates) have invested in this round. “Blue Circle is going to change the way professionals network,” said Shivpriya Nanda adding that “I believe this app provides a much-needed platform for professionals to discover new opportunities and insights. As a global recession looms, it might just be the parachute you need. It could just be your pit stop crew”.