India’s only rider-centric start-up, Tiivra Ventures, launched its inaugural flagship range of composite fiber helmets at an event held on September 4, 2022 at a massive film studio and shipyard. These world-class helmets, Made-in-India weigh only 1,250 gms, making them among the lightest in the world. The products are aerodynamically optimized for riders riding in aggressive postures. It was unveiled by the Chief Guest Falguni Nayar, Founder, Nykaa, and attended by many eminent dignitaries, including #Tiivra100 – a pan-India group of engaged bikers.

Tiivra, founded by reputed brand and marketing expert-turned-entrepreneur Alpana Parida, aims to build a D2C global product ecosystem exclusively aimed at younger riders. This bootstrapped start-up put in two years of effort towards product development – based on an extensive feedback process from the riding community. Tiivra launched its products only after securing quality certifications, including DOT and ISI. Tiivra’s helmets are awaiting ECE 20.6 certification – considered among the most stringent quality checks globally. The range starts at Rs 15,000 inclusive of taxes. Tiivra’s inaugural line of products also includes jerseys and balaclavas.









“We set out two years ago with an audacious vision of building an extraordinary product and a strong brand in the biking space. We took two years to create a product that is truly world-class and can be among the best in the world. But, we are not simply selling helmets – we are building a strong brand that has a relationship with the rider,” said Alpana Parida, Founder and CEO. “We will always offer differentiated rider-centric solutions across products, services and technology. It has been a stubborn journey in a quest for quality and we intend to make the brand global as well,” she added.

Tiivra’s helmets have extremely high impact absorption standards. They are created to have high visibility on the street or the highway and have a spoiler coated with StarBlaze, a custom-developed gold coating by Nippon Paints, with reflective nanoparticles for night-time visibility and SunBlaze as the basecoat that renders a high level of visibility day or night from a distance.

The current Alter Ego Collection has six designs based on rider archetypes – Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon. There are four size configurations – S, M, L and XL. Typically, the helmet industry makes 3-4 sizes per mould to save on mould cost. But this makes the helmet too bulky. Tiivra makes only two sizes per helmet. Tiivra helmet comes with two fits – Race fit and Street fit, with an extra smoked visor. It will be retailed through www.tiivra.com and through some select rider-owned stores.

India has the largest population of motorcycles globally, with new motorcycles being launched almost every month in the 200cc-650cc category. It is also the world’s largest market for two-wheelers and home to one of the world’s largest and most competitive two-wheeler helmet manufacturing industries, with a current capacity of over 38 million helmets per year. Tiivra aims to take a shot at the global ~$8 billion motorcycle helmet industry, undergoing a transformational shift towards better and upgraded helmets, riding on its superiority over plastic helmets.

The brand is the brainchild of Alpana Parida, an ace marketer and an Independent Director at Nykaa, Nestle and a few others. Tiivra was launched in April 2020. Since then, it has focused on researching, pooling talent, designing products from scratch, and getting them ready for the market. The company’s flagship composite fiber helmet range was launched on September 4, 2022.