Social commerce platform Trell acquires Womaniya

Social media commerce startup Trell on Monday said it has acquired women focussed mobile content app Womaniya for an undisclosed amount. Trell said the integration of Womaniya with its platform will result in a more comprehensive solution to improve efficiency, help and facilitate collaborations among the women’s community.









Womaniya provides support and credible information on a variety of topics, including menstrual health, child care, nutrition, fitness, and mental wellness etc.

“Womaniya is a great strategic fit for Trell and will create significant value for the community of women who account for more than 60 per cent of our user base, and they generate more than 72 per cent of the content on Trell.

With Womaniya’s expertise and Trell’s reach, we will create innovative solutions that educate and empower women,” Trell CEO and co-founder Pulkit Agrawal said in the statement.

Trell claims to have 50 million monthly active users and Womaniya claimed to have a community of 4,00,000 users from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.