The Indian Startup Ecosystem has been booming exponentially. It is believed that more than 11,000 startups are launched every hour and India stands in the third place as the largest tech start-ups hub in the World. In order to provide an uplifting platform & to honor such Indian Startups ‘SidAngel, a Mumbai-based ‘Angel Fund’ has recently announced its dates for their Marquee Event ‘Bigleap 2021 Startup Awards’.









Bigleap 2021 Startup Awards is an online event exclusively for aspiring Indian entrepreneurs. It’s one of the most prestigious and recognized national level awards which not only showcases the ideas and business potential but also contributes to fostering the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. After a grand success in 2020 with 300+ Start-up participants, this year the event is scheduled on 29th of August 2021 & more than 1000 Start-ups are expected to participate in the award function this year.

This year Bigleap Awards are going to be rewarded in 3 categories. ‘The Startup Of The Year’ shall receive a prize of Rs. 1 Million while ‘Women Entrepreneur of the Year’ and ‘Eco Startup of the Year’ shall receive a prize of 5,00,000/- and 3,00,000/- accordingly by a grand panel of juries including personalities like Mr. Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO – Bombay Stock Exchange, Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Director – Hiranandani Group, Ms. Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI – National Payments Corporation of India & many more.

Apart from the awards, multiple guiding and mentoring sessions by Industry experts are been organized for startup teams to help them in their journey of building sustainable, scalable & Investable business models. Bigleap has also partnered with more than 15 incubation centers & multiple brands to provide additional benefits including amazon credits, workspaces support, incubation support, and much more worth Rs.1,00,000/- to the top 20 finalists. Startup founders can visit www.bigleap2021.com to participate.

“Lockdown has created a lot of opportunities for new entrepreneurs, especially for those who are driving businesses through technology-based scalable models. We have seen a lot of start-ups delivering value to their end-users in these difficult times. Bigleap is a great platform to help these start-ups grow even more by presenting them in front of top Business Tycoons of India & help them start-ups source more opportunities to scale up”

– Dr. Harshadeep Kamble, Secretary (Small & Medium Industries) & Development Commissioner (Industries) & Advisor to the Bigleap Team.

“Bigleap Awards has been consistent in providing funding and mentoring programs for Uplifting Indian Startups. Considering a tough competition this year, we are keen to see more participation of ‘women leading startups’ disrupting the Indian Startup Ecosystem. Apart from the awards, we are building a great platform for Indian Startups to network & collaborate and coin great businesses.”

Also Read: Why Investors are so bullish about India’s startup ecosystem

-Mr. Suraj Gaydhane, Co-founder & CEO, SidAngel.

“BigLeap was really a giant leap for us. As winners of the introductory edition, we got not just money from BigLeap, we also got a very thorough analysis of our business plan from eminent jury members. Their feedback gave a lot of confidence during the most testing pandemic hit months. Most importantly we got plenty of direct mentoring support and networking connections from top-level senior government officials from Maharashtra state.”

-Mr. Manigandan Kumarappan, CEO and CoFounder of Evlogia Eco Care Pvt. Ltd & Winner of BigLeap 2020.