We are living in the Golden Age of Product Management. Considered a cornerstone of the current digital brand management sector, product management helps bring in connectivity among students and high-quality collaboration among team members. Interestingly, there is no formal teaching in the art of product management.









However, the drop-in audio/video discussion platform, Leher recognized the gap and joined hands with the premier institute of IIM Bangalore-SIGMA – The Product Management & Technology Club to organize Techzards – A Product Management Case Competition that would open the doors of the new role for the participants where the winners will take away a grand prize of Rs. 25,000.

The competition is slated to be held till 9th August and will test the participant’s knowledge of product management and technical understanding. Questions will be in the form of an MCQ Quiz and will help them gain an insight into the product management field. The first-round winners will be the ones with the most correct answers.

The winners will then move on to the second round where they will be given the opportunity to showcase their inner product manager with an innovative solution based on a live case on the Leher app. The panel will be judging the case studies based on their innovation, functionality and real-time usability based on which they will be promoted to the final round.

The final round will be a live virtual event on the 8th August 2021. The final presentation by the participants will be assessed before declaring the results.

Vikas Malpani-Co-Founder & CEO, Leher App said “This one-of-kind event by Leher App is a step forward in helping recognize the talent in the dynamic field of Product Management. Our aim is to enter the youth mind set and encourage them to resolve real-time dilemmas of the social audio platforms. It will not only help unearth the jewels of the industry but also bring forth awareness to students who are at the cusp of making their career decisions and initiate their product management journey in the ever-dynamic world of social networking”.