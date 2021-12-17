The two-day Women Entrepreneurship Summit, which was hosted by NSRCEL – the incubation arm of IIM Bangalore on Dec 10-11, 2021, has been hailed successful. It provided a platform for knowledge sharing and networking opportunities to budding women founders with reputed entrepreneurs and NSRCELs- expert mentors. The summit hosted thought-provoking sessions where renowned speakers talked and discussed with participants about scaling businesses, being first-time founders, building a brand, and raising a family while being an entrepreneur.









Nirmala Shankaran, co-founder at HEYMATH!, said people are connected to the culture beyond who they are. “They should be encouraged to bring their whole self in a workspace. Society as a whole is changing their mindset to change the ecosystem. Today, women are creators and owners of content in every field.” Aditi Gupta, co-founder and managing director at Menstrupedia, believes women should shed off expectations from the very start and blend according to the company’s culture.

The event witnessed robust talks, discussions, and networking sessions. It focused on finding ways of creating an ecosystem that is conducive to the growth of women entrepreneurs and can create a multiplier impact on the economy. The Summit also hosted a Fireside chat on ‘Entrepreneurship post motherhood’ with Prof. Vasanthi Srinivasan (Professor, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore) and Sheeba Sen (Co-Founder at Hasten) along with dedicated sessions for networking opportunities. The 2-day Summit ended with Daymond John (Founder – Fubu & Star of Shark Tank) hosting an enlightening session on entrepreneurship.

Also Read: 50,000 Facebook users have spied by private surveillance companies: Meta

NSRCEL-IIMB has taken key initiatives for women entrepreneurs through their various cohorts to spot and nurture new opportunities in business, build and grow successful ventures and transform themselves. It is supporting women entrepreneurs across the country by providing them with relevant education and mentorship to grow and scale their ventures. And now this summit has opened doors of opportunities for entrepreneurs to grow in all the major industries including e-commerce, retail, apparel and design, education, F&B, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare and media to name a few.