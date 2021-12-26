Ashish Tiwari, the former co-founder of Hair Originals, has launched a new venture Hair Forever to take 100% Natural Indian Remy Hair to customers across the world. This is the third venture by serial entrepreneurs after Healthkhoj and Hair Originals.









Electronics and Electrical Communication engineer from IIT Kharagpur, Ashish has worked with many notable brands like Cisco, AIG, RoundGlass and Droom Technology before starting his journey at Hair Originals.

Ashish, Tiwari, Founder and CEO, Hair Forever, said they have big expectations from the previous venture, however, a lot of things went off-track in terms of partnerships that held back the projected growth.

“I had to face the betrayal in terms of equity shares and was pushed to survive without a dime for the entire tenure I served with Hair Originals. This restricted my personal and professional growth. On the grounds of betrayal, false pretext and cheating, I had no option but to proceed for legal remedies.”

Tiwari has moved on to work towards what he had aspired for while embarking on the entrepreneurial road. He plans to season the overall experience of hair extensions for users with AI integration. Hair Forever will explore AI integration to change the buying experience of customers, i.e., users will be able to try virtually all types of extensions and be sure of the length, colour, volume etc., before buying or installing the hair extensions.

Leveraging the previous experience of manufacturing, marketing and business model, he understands the areas that might be improvised to establish a healthy business structure.

“Hair Forever will offer people the quality product that otherwise is inaccessible to the Indian audience at a reasonable cost. Most of the quality product is exported, despite the very fact that India is the largest supplier of the raw material in this business,” Tiwari said. “What the businessmen are overlooking is that India also happens to be the strongest market for the product if reaped right. We at Hair Forever, will not just serve overseas but also set foot tight in the domestic market.”

Also Read: Pre-owned vehicle market in India to reach 8.2 million units by 2026

Hair Forever has already set up the facility in Gurugram, Haryana and is planning to go aggressive in terms of manufacturing, to accomplish its target of cutting a thicker slice in the market share in the top four Indian markets – Delhi-NCR; Mumbai; Chandigarh and Pune by mid-2022.