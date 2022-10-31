India’s leading wealth-creation startup, dezerv. has announced that it has achieved the INR 1000 crore mark in financial assets managed on its platform. This growth is powered by new user acquisition and a strong repeat investment pattern from existing customers who deployed 7x times more capital after their first investment – a validation of the company’s thesis. The company offers advanced portfolio management strategies and access to alternate investment opportunities.

This milestone demonstrates the faith clients have in dezerv’s offering and their commitment to creating long-term wealth for their clients. Backed by marquee investors like Accel, Elevation Capital, and Matrix Partners India among others, the startup was able to bring top industry talent onboard who helped achieve this feat. Maintaining the current momentum, the company aims to grow the assets managed to INR 7500 crore by end of 2023.









Commenting on the achievement, Sandeep Jethwani, Founder, dezerv., said, “It is an honour and a source of great pride for us to have achieved INR 1,000 Cr of assets managed within one year of the launch. Our aim is to revolutionise India’s investment landscape by providing comprehensive investing strategies previously reserved for the ultra-wealthy, to working professionals. This gives India’s successful professionals unprecedented access to the best investment opportunities.”

Talking about the milestone, Vaibhav Porwal, co-founder, dezerv., said, “Our team’s deep understanding of the Indian market and the rigorous selection process for investments empower us in creating novel & high quality investment opportunities for our clients. Achieving this feat has been extremely gratifying and we are only just scratching the surface of the potential that is waiting to be unlocked.”

Sahil Contractor, co-founder, dezerv., said, “We are honoured and humbled with the trust that clients have placed in us. Our focus on creating value for successful Indian professionals through disciplined investment and personalised service has paid off, and we will continue this tradition and continue to provide best-in-class experience to our clients.”

Dezerv. commemorated this milestone with a 10^10 campaign, asking professionals rhetorical yet relevant questions. The most thought-provoking insights were around unreliable financial advice and its ineffectiveness in creating wealth. Acknowledging their own lack of financial knowledge, 71.9% of India’s working professionals now want to seek expert help with their finances. With over 20 years of experience in wealth management, the team at dezerv. is well positioned to bridge this gap.

dezerv. is an expert-led, wealth creation platform that aims to deliver sustainable returns to their clients through its unique Integrated Portfolio Approach (IPA) for mutual fund portfolios which is built on decades of investing expertise and modern portfolio science. The platform was created with the intent to make this expertise that was earlier accessible to the ultra-wealthy available to Indian working professionals through a seamless digital experience.