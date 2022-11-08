Riding on the success of the first #ShukarHaiSUGARHai television ad, SUGAR Cosmetics, one of India’s leading omnichannel beauty companies and a cult favorite amongst Gen Z and Millennial consumers, launched the second commercial of its #ShukarHaiSUGARHai campaign – a wedding-themed slice of life moment, featuring powerhouses Ranveer Singh and Tamannah Bhatia.

The latest ad reinforces the brand’s USP of long-lasting makeup and has been launched on television, OOH and digital platforms. This will further be amplified across 45+ channels comprising top GECs, regional GECs, movie channels, music channels, regional news & high-definition channels in 9 languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Oriya, Bengali, and Assamese. This #ShukarHaiSUGARHai campaign narrates a moment that is personally relatable to the brand’s core audience – that of their wedding banquet where SUGAR plays a key role as a brand that can be depended on to stay flawless, no matter what surprise comes her way.









In an intimate setting with the families of the two protagonists, the campaign continues the story of Ranveer Singh (playing Vihaan) and Tamannah Bhatia (playing Arya). The frame opens with Tamannah getting ready for her special day, applying SUGAR Cosmetics’ makeup and Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics (playing Vihaan’s sister) by her side.

In the next scene, Ranveer can be seen raising a toast and professing his love for his beautiful wife. When Tamannah looks at him with tears in her eyes, Ranveer playfully warns her that “Makeup kharab ho jayega”. Reacting with surprise, Tamannah simply smiles back and without a worry says, “Oh please, SUGAR ka make-up hai”. The commercial then concludes with Ranveer and Vineeta exclaiming “Shukar hai, SUGAR hai!” – the central theme of the storyline and the campaign for the brand. This reinforces that SUGAR Cosmetics’ makeup is long lasting and SUGAR and it’s collection of world-class products are what the viewer can rely on – especially during the most important and priceless moments of her life.

Commenting on the launch of the commercial, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics said: “We have been ecstatic to see the phenomenal success of the first #ShukarHaiSUGARHai’s campaign. With the 200+ ad units on OOH and coverage across 45+ channels, our story made it to the trending list on Twitter and was organically picked by the most prestigious media pages, influencers & brands. We are thrilled to see how this recreation of the relatable moments from a SUGAR customer’s life has reached billions of households through Vihaan and Arya’s story. With the wedding season around the corner, we are thrilled to release this beautiful new film which captures a priceless moment from the life of every bride-to-be. With SUGAR on you, you can just soak in your best moments without having to worry about smudging your makeup – and we couldn’t be more pleased to have this thought come to life with our campaign ambassadors – Ranveer & Tamannah.”

The initial #ShukarHaiSUGARHai campaign saw huge success across television, OOH, print, radio and cinema and was additionally amplified across various mainstream digital, social media channels, OTT & various retail touchpoints. As part of its launch strategy, the brand also engaged with consumers through interesting contests across social media handles, and gamified fun filters.

The virality of the #ShukarHaiSUGARHai campaign not only made it reach to the Twitter Trending List but the hashtag also intrigued brands such as Myntra, Volkswagen India, Burger King, Noise, Shaadi.com, Bewakoof and Lenskart to jump onto the bandwagon by tweeting their own versions of #ShukarHaiSUGARHai, leading to 250+ participants in the trend.

Followed by a $50 million Series D fundraise led by the Asia fund of L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm in June’22, the brand recently announced Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh as its newest investor. The partnership with Ranveer and Tamannaah aims to further cement SUGAR’s position as a fan favorite and create new pathways for customer acquisition, especially with the Gen Z and millennial audiences in India.