Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

LawSikho appoints Sachin Thacker as Vice President Delivery Excellence

LawSikho appoints Sachin Thacker as Vice President of Delivery Excellence

Startup India

LawSikho appoints Sachin Thacker as Vice President Delivery Excellence

Zeyad Masroor Khan
Published on

Sachin Thacker has joined legal edtech company LawSikho as Vice President Delivery Excellence, and he will  be working with COO Abhyuday Agarwal. 

A graduate in Hospitality Management from Thames Valley  University, London (UK), Thacker brings in over 18 years of experience  and proven success in driving transformation for top global  companies. He has worked in domains such as hospitality, travel, IT,  ITeS, CRM, eCommerce, customer care, technical & product support, energy, media, BPO, retail, telecom, airlines, healthcare, banking and  insurance sectors. 




He has built his expertise in business transformation, certified master  Black Belt, coaching, driving high impact strategic initiatives,  innovation, process improvement, delivery/ business excellence,  quality, process management, COPC, ISO, compliance, automation  and digital transformation. 

Thacker has also completed a management program from Harvard  Business Publishing, and has previously worked for companies like  IBM, Interglobe Technologies (formerly of the Indigo Airlines Group),  Concentrix and Daksh. 

In addition, he also has more than four years of entrepreneurship  experience in the areas of hospitality and consulting. About his new  assignment, he says, “I’m delighted to join LawSikho! This is  undoubtedly such an amazing and unique concept that the  founding team has built, truly adding great value to the entire legal  fraternity. I’m confident that we will together take Lawsikho to even  greater heights!”

An adventure sports enthusiast, Thacker says he “loves the thrill of  high-altitude trekking, scuba diving and many other adventure  sports”.  

About LawSikho 

LawSikho is India’s leading online education company that creates  advanced and practical legal courses and customised training  programmes catering to lawyers, law students leading businesses  and universities. We bridge the gap between theory and practice in  legal education, bringing industry and practical insights into legal  learning. We also offer a number of courses from foreign universities  at affordable rates for Indian students. With talent arbitrage being  one of our focal points, we equip Indian lawyers to build high-profile  careers in the international remote job market. 

Around 700 job seekers receive internships, jobs and freelance work  while pursuing or after completing their courses from LawSikho  every month. 


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

PickMyWork raises USD 1 million in Seed funding

Funding News

PickMyWork raises USD 1 million in seed funding
Rapists of Bilkis Bano releases, Deteriorating India’s Conscience? 

Opinion

Silence over the Release of Bilkis Bano’s rapists – Deteriorating India’s Collective Conscience? 
ElixirAI brings proprietary solution for Geo-AI enabled Property Tax enhancement

Startups

ElixirAI brings proprietary solution for Geo-AI enabled Property Tax enhancement
To Top
Loading...